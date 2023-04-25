Covetrus Expands Distribution Across the Southeast U.S., the Caribbean and to U.S. Military Bases Throughout Europe

More than 5,000 products and services now available for treatment of large and small animals

PORTLAND, Maine, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus®, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Ocala, Fla., that will provide veterinarians with access to more than 5,000 product offerings used to manage vet practices and treat large and small animals.

The facility will serve veterinarians and their practices in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi, as well as those across the Caribbean. It will also serve veterinarians at U.S. military bases throughout Europe.

Measuring more than 62,500 square feet, the new energy-efficient distribution center will include a drive through service option for mobile veterinarians, as well as same day and scheduled deliveries. It will also feature walk in support whereby a veterinarian can visit the facility to order or pick up products or get other assistance. The site will maintain a comprehensive selection of products and solutions designed to meet the day-to-day needs of veterinarians and their practices. This expanded facility also allows for greater inventory depth and operational efficiencies, as well as future operational growth.

"The new distribution center in Ocala will be our distribution hub for veterinary practices across the southeast, the Caribbean and U.S. military bases throughout Europe," said Mario Lombardi, vice president of operations and logistic services at Covetrus. "Veterinarians in these locations will have access to the array of products they need to manage their practice and treat large animals, such as horses, and small animals, such as dogs and cats. Located in central Florida, the new distribution center is able to fulfil customer orders quickly and efficiently so they can treat the animals in their care."

The new facility will employ more than 30 individuals. New openings at this location will be posted on the careers sections at www.covetrus.com/careers.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 veterinary customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit www.covetrus.com.

