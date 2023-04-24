SCREENVISION MEDIA CONTINUES CINEMA NETWORK EXPANSION WITH ADDITION OF GALAXY THEATRES

More than 140 new screens pushes Screenvision's network to over 13,500; Screenvision's Marquee Position now at more than 7,400 screens

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, e-gaming platforms and select sports and music venues, today announced the addition of Galaxy Theatres to the company's expansive cinema network.

"We believe that Screenvision Media is the foremost destination for the country's exhibitors as our advertising partners continue flocking back to connect with the highly elusive moviegoing audience," said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision Chief Partnership Officer. "Our new relationship with Galaxy reflects Screenvision's resounding rebound in a post-pandemic environment along with our healthy capital structure and growing profitability."

Screenvision's relationship with Galaxy includes 12 theatres and 142 screens in major markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle and Austin. With the addition of Galaxy, Screenvision's network now covers more than 13,500 screens with its coveted Marquee Positioning spanning more than 7,400 screens. Marquee, typically reserved for high-profile advertisers featuring cinema-quality creative, has become increasingly sought after for brands to deliver long-form and attention-grabbing spots.

"Galaxy selected Screenvision as our cinema advertising partner because of their collaborative approach and commitment to delivering important and incremental revenue for our business," said Rafe Cohen, President, Galaxy Theatres. "We were impressed with the depth of relationships they maintain with exhibitors and the opportunity to partner together on elevating our business even further."

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Galaxy Theatres

Galaxy Theatres, LLC (galaxytheatres.com) is a fully integrated movie theatre company. Privately owned, it currently has theatres in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. Formed in 1998, its focus is to develop and operate high impact, state-of-the-art movie entertainment theatres in select markets of the Western United States. For more information, visit galaxytheatres.com.

Contact: Russin Royal, rroyal@crwnpartners.com

