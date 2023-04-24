JPAR® - Real Estate Recognized As Top Low-Cost Franchise Brand

PLANO, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate franchise, has been recognized as a top low-cost franchise brand by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur.

JPAR® - Real Estate has been recognized as a Top Low-Cost Franchise Brand by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur.

JPAR® - Real Estate's inclusion in the Top Low-Cost Franchise Brands list is a significant achievement, as it highlights the franchise's commitment to providing an affordable and comprehensive program. The franchise has been able to achieve this through its innovative business model, which utilizes cutting-edge technology and economies of scale enabling it to maintain the highest levels of service and support for their affiliated network of owners and agents.

"This honor is further proof that JPAR® is delivering on our commitment to being a one-stop, final-destination brokerage where top producers may grow their careers and develop a strong network of like-minded peers," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® Affiliated Network. "Our flat-fee, capped rate model puts more money in the pockets of our brokers and agents while providing a culture of empowerment through best-in-class training and technology."

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

JPAR® franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

Franchise Business Review's annual list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises recognizes the best franchise opportunities with an initial investment starting at under $100,000 and ranked highest in satisfaction by their franchisees. The award-winning brands that make this list offer the best opportunity for business ownership in their investment class.

Entrepreneur's criteria was based on the scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking, a comprehensive analysis that looked at more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate (http://www.jpar.com) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts approximately 4,000 agents operating in 60 offices across 25 states and closes $10B annually in sales volume. For more information about franchising with JPAR® - Real Estate, visit https://franchise.jpar.com/.

