Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Highlights for the first quarter of 2023 included:
- Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share.
- Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with total deposit growth of $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79.4%.
- Generated net organic loan growth of $933.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, or 12.5% on an annualized basis.
- Maintained stability in the net interest margin at 3.29%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter.
- Experienced low levels of net charge-offs, which totaled 0.02% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $10.0 million and an ending allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.45%, which was stable compared to December 31, 2022.
- The Company executed or announced the following as part of an ongoing effort to enhance its operating efficiency and profitability:
"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our balance sheet, as we continued to add quality loan growth while maintaining strong liquidity and capital, even in the midst of a unique quarter for the banking industry," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Additionally, our strong capital and earnings allowed us the flexibility to capitalize on the rate environment by executing a balance sheet optimization transaction that, while creating an upfront loss on the sale, will result in incremental 2023 earnings for the Company. Given the late-quarter industry volatility, we proactively added on-balance sheet liquidity in addition to our significant off-balance sheet liquidity availability. Notably, however, our core deposit base showed little change during this period, a testament to the granularity of our deposits, the diversity of our customer base by both business mix and geography, and the strength of our bankers and their continuous focus on our customers."
Earnings Summary
For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared with $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022 and $195.5 million, or 1.62% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The decline in adjusted earnings and PPNR metrics for the first quarter was driven by a decline in net interest revenue, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in core operating expenses related to several factors including seasonality in compensation expense as well as increasing deposit insurance assessment expense and pension expense. The decline in net interest revenue is a result of day count for the quarter as well as the addition of on-balance sheet liquidity in response to recent volatility in the banking industry.
Net Interest Revenue
Net interest revenue was $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.1 million or 1.42% from the linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net interest revenue included accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases of $10.0 million and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, adding approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin in both quarters.
The decline in net interest revenue in the first quarter of 2023 of $5.1 million compared to the linked quarter was the result of a $7.9 million decline due to the lower first quarter day count, partially offset by the increase in net interest revenue due to loan growth and the balance sheet optimization transaction resulting from the sale of low-yielding securities in the quarter.
Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, up 46 basis points from 5.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023, up 50 basis points from 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in earning asset yields was driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a mix shift as we deployed cash flow from lower yielding securities into higher yielding loans and securities. Approximately 21% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.
The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting continued rising rates as well as a mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the quarter. Our total deposit beta was 59% for the first quarter of 2023 and currently stands at 25% cycle-to-date.
Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.23% from 1.54% during the quarter, reflecting the increase in short-term borrowings in the quarter as a result of both loan growth and a proactive increase in on-balance sheet liquidity late in the quarter in response to industry volatility.
Balance Sheet Activity
Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $933.3 million during the first quarter, or 12.5% annualized, to $31.3 billion. The loan growth for the quarter reflected growth primarily in the corporate banking group, including commercial real estate and renewable energy verticals, as well as in mortgage.
During the quarter, the Company initiated a balance sheet optimization transaction related to a portion of its investment securities portfolio. The Company sold $1.5 billion of available-for-sale U.S. Treasury debt securities yielding approximately 0.70% for an after-tax realized loss of approximately $39.5 million. The proceeds have been used to reinvest in higher-yielding debt securities, fund loan growth, and pay off borrowings. The Company estimates that the loss will be recouped within approximately 7.5 months, resulting in incremental 2023 pre-tax income of approximately $10.5 million. Total investment securities of $10.9 billion at March 31, 2023 decreased $1.1 billion during the first quarter as a net result of the sale and routine portfolio cash flows, partially offset by re-investments in the securities portfolio. Consistent with prior quarters, all of the Company's investment securities portfolio is classified as available for sale on the balance sheet, with no investments categorized as held to maturity.
Total deposits increased $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis, to $39.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. The quarterly increase in deposits included approximately $1.6 billion in brokered deposits that were proactively added to the balance sheet to further enhance on-balance sheet liquidity, and a decline of approximately $0.7 billion in public funds as a result of routine seasonal activity. Excluding the impact of brokered deposits and public funds, total deposits declined approximately $400 million, or 1% of total deposits, during the quarter with a modest increase in community bank deposits partially offsetting a decline in the corporate banking group.
The March 31, 2023 loan to deposit ratio was 79.4% and securities to total assets was 21.0%, reflecting continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023, declining from 32.7% at December 31, 2022, reflecting migration from noninterest bearing products to interest bearing products. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $20,000 for consumer accounts and $135,000 for commercial accounts at March 31, 2023. Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and nearly 70% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.
Short-term borrowings increased $2.4 billion to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily reflecting an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity late in the quarter. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve accordingly increased $3.1 billion to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2023.
Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses
Credit quality metrics for the first quarter of 2023 reflect continued low levels of net charge-offs, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in non-performing and classified assets. While non-performing and classified asset levels did increase during the quarter, these metrics have been at historically low levels and continue to compare favorably to longer term normalized levels.
Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.33% at March 31, 2023 up from 0.31% at March 31, 2022 and 0.24% at December 31, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans were 0.53% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2022 and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets declined to $5.3 million at March 31, 2023 from the March 31, 2022 balance of $28.4 million and the December 31, 2022 balance of $6.7 million. Classified loans were 2.28% of total net loans and leases at March 31, 2023, up from 1.75% at March 31, 2022 and 1.76% at December 31, 2022.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 million, or 0.02% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, compared with no recorded provision for credit losses for first quarter of 2022 and a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 provision expense included a $15.0 million provision charge for funded loans and a $5.0 million provision reversal for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $453.7 million at March 31, 2023 represented 1.45% as a percent of total loans and leases, which is unchanged from the December 31, 2022 coverage.
Noninterest Revenue
Noninterest revenue was $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $114.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was primarily due to a $51.3 million loss on the sale of securities. Before the loss on securities, noninterest revenue of $125.4 million was up $9.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 revenue driven by solid increases in insurance commission and mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower card revenues.
Insurance commission revenue was strong at $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $34.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter increase of $4.9 million is attributable to lower annual fourth quarter renewals as a result of seasonality in the scheduled renewal cycle while the increase from the first quarter of 2022 of 10.9% is a result of continued high customer retention rates and a firm pricing market.
Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline in card fee revenue reflected both typical seasonal declines in the first quarter as well as the impact of a fourth quarter 2022 positive vendor incentive revenue accrual adjustment of approximately $2.5 million. Deposit service charge revenue was $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, with the declines including increases in earnings credit rate due to the increasing rate environment. Other noninterest revenue was $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in other noninterest revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 includes an increase in FHLB dividends, SBA revenue and credit related fees while the increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily driven by an increase in earnings from FHLB stock and other equity investments.
Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was negative $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with a positive $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued changes in the interest rate environment. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2023 was $454.2 million, compared with $803.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $554.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $319.3 million, compared with $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $340.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $305.0 million, compared with $281.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $279.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.46% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 58.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $11.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to both the impact of fourth quarter of 2022 year-end employee benefit expense reductions of approximately $7.3 million combined with first quarter of 2023 seasonal factors that elevated expense including an increase of $5.0 million in payroll tax expense resulting primarily from FICA resets. Deposit insurance assessment expense increased $2.4 million due primarily to the 2 basis point assessment increase effective in the first quarter 2023. Additionally, excluding the impact of merger related items, other non-interest expense increased approximately $7.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase includes an increase in fraud losses of $2.4 million, which is in the process of collection over the coming quarters, a $1.7 million increase in pension costs resulting from an increase in the Company's pension discount rate and an increase in certain other volume driven costs. Additionally, other noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a benefit of approximately $1.6 million related to year-end franchise tax accruals.
Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 excludes $14.0 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the first quarter of 2023 was comprised primarily of system and technology related expenses. Incremental merger related expenses for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $9.0 million and primarily included employment agreement and related compensation related expenses. These expenses declined compared to $32.7 million in the prior quarter.
The Company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization. In April 2023, the Company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated during mid 2023. This strategy, including other in-process initiatives, is estimated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $15-20 million. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Capital Management
Total shareholders' equity was $4.5 billion at March 31, 2023 compared with $4.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $4.3 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in the current quarter was comprised of net income and an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") due to improved valuation in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by quarterly dividends. The year-over-year decline is due to a decline in AOCI resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to the interest rate environment.
Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.1%, Tier 1 capital of 10.6%, Total risk-based capital of 12.8%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.4%. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its 10 million share repurchase authorization for 2023. Outstanding common shares were 182.7 million as of March 31, 2023.
Summary
Rollins concluded, "We are pleased with how we are beginning the 2023 year. Despite the recent industry liquidity concerns, an uncertain rate environment, and questions around the broader economy and credit impact, I continue to be optimistic given the strength in our earnings, our balance sheet and our capital, as well as the differentiating stability resulting from our business, customer and geographical diversification. This diversification, combined with our great team of bankers, provides the resilient foundation we are proud of at Cadence Bank."
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.
The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.
The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.
Table 1
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Earnings Summary:
Interest revenue
$ 526,132
$ 473,548
$ 405,559
$ 349,555
$ 331,930
Interest expense
171,862
114,188
50,205
24,789
20,108
Net interest revenue
354,270
359,360
355,354
324,766
311,822
Provision for credit losses
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
—
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
344,270
353,360
355,354
323,766
311,822
Noninterest revenue
74,071
114,873
124,491
125,234
128,435
Noninterest expense
319,279
340,671
319,734
285,888
291,667
Income before income taxes
99,062
127,562
160,111
163,112
148,590
Income tax expense
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
Net income
76,629
97,934
123,398
126,958
114,947
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 74,257
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
Balance Sheet - Period End Balances
Total assets
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
Total earning assets
46,808,611
43,722,544
42,832,355
43,093,974
42,744,225
Available-for-sale securities
10,877,879
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
31,282,594
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
453,727
440,347
433,363
440,112
438,738
Net book value of acquired loans
7,942,980
8,754,526
8,841,588
9,721,672
11,020,251
Unamortized net discount on acquired loans
41,748
58,162
58,887
65,350
72,620
Total deposits
39,406,454
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
40,177,789
39,665,350
39,682,280
40,838,260
41,271,615
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances
5,700,228
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
—
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,144
462,554
463,291
465,073
465,695
Total shareholders' equity
4,490,417
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
5,572,303
5,533,912
5,464,737
5,374,270
5,307,757
Common shareholders' equity
4,323,424
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1)
$ 5,405,310
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
Balance Sheet - Average Balances
Total assets
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
Total earning assets
43,819,715
42,976,050
43,079,481
42,688,497
43,515,166
Available-for-sale securities
11,354,457
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
30,891,640
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
Total deposits
38,904,048
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
39,632,023
39,033,328
40,256,109
40,062,095
41,259,136
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,385
462,927
464,843
465,447
466,842
Total shareholders' equity
4,396,461
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
Common shareholders' equity
$ 4,229,468
$ 4,048,592
$ 4,339,662
$ 4,356,196
$ 4,895,238
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 160,615
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing
5,164
2,068
11,984
19,682
20,957
Accruing TDR (2)
—
8,598
16,200
7,385
7,292
Non-performing loans and leases (NPL)
165,779
109,411
118,115
116,435
119,280
Other real estate owned and other assets
5,327
6,725
8,376
14,399
28,401
Non-performing assets (NPA)
$ 171,106
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
(2)
Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.
Table 2
Selected Financial Ratios
Quarter Ended
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Return on average assets (2)
0.64 %
0.81 %
1.03 %
1.08 %
0.98 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2))
1.06
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.05
Return on average common shareholders' equity (2)
7.12
9.36
11.06
11.47
9.33
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)
11.93
14.00
13.13
12.36
10.07
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
11.40
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.87
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2)
19.10
23.04
20.66
19.50
14.98
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
0.91
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.26
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2)
1.46
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.36
Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent
3.29
3.33
3.28
3.06
2.92
Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent
2.65
2.84
3.05
2.94
2.81
Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
74.36
71.67
66.49
63.38
66.10
Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1)
63.46
58.69
60.33
60.46
63.52
Loan/deposit ratio
79.38 %
77.91 %
75.11 %
70.57 %
67.02 %
Full time equivalent employees
6,567
6,572
6,629
6,659
6,568
Credit Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2)
0.02 %
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2)
0.13
0.08
—
0.01
—
ACL to loans and leases, net
1.45
1.45
1.48
1.55
1.61
ACL to NPL
273.69
402.47
366.90
377.99
367.82
NPL to loans and leases, net
0.53
0.36
0.40
0.41
0.44
NPA to total assets
0.33
0.24
0.27
0.27
0.31
Equity Ratios:
Total shareholders' equity to total assets
8.69 %
8.86 %
8.74 %
9.29 %
9.84 %
Total common shareholders' equity to total assets
8.36
8.52
8.39
8.94
9.48
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.46
5.42
5.24
5.82
6.31
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1)
7.46
7.82
7.84
7.70
7.65
Capital Adequacy (3):
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
10.1 %
10.2 %
10.3 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
Tier 1 capital
10.6
10.7
10.7
10.8
11.1
Total capital
12.8
12.8
12.8
13.0
13.3
Tier 1 leverage capital
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.4
8.2
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
(2)
Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(3)
Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
Table 3
Selected Financial Information
Quarter Ended
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Common Share Data:
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.40
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.68
0.78
0.78
0.73
0.65
Cash dividends per share
0.235
0.22
0.22
0.22
0.22
Book value per share
23.67
22.72
21.92
23.41
24.40
Tangible book value per share (1)
14.99
13.99
13.25
14.73
15.67
Market value per share (last)
20.76
24.66
25.41
23.48
29.26
Market value per share (high)
28.18
29.41
28.54
29.75
34.24
Market value per share (low)
19.24
22.43
22.04
22.82
27.95
Market value per share (avg)
24.88
26.84
25.68
25.74
31.20
Dividend payout ratio
58.75 %
42.31 %
33.33 %
32.44 %
36.60 %
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1)
34.56 %
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
Total shares outstanding
182,684,578
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
Average shares outstanding - diluted
183,908,798
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
Yield/Rate:
(Taxable equivalent basis)
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases
6.00 %
5.54 %
4.82 %
4.29 %
4.23 %
Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on
acquired loans and leases
5.87
5.41
4.70
4.12
3.96
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
1.80
1.54
1.44
1.37
1.26
Tax-exempt
3.21
3.28
3.05
2.95
2.57
Other investments
4.64
3.69
2.32
1.03
0.24
Total interest earning assets and revenue
4.88
4.38
3.74
3.29
3.10
Deposits
1.28
0.76
0.35
0.17
0.15
Interest bearing demand and money market
2.03
1.34
0.60
0.26
0.20
Savings
0.36
0.31
0.17
0.06
0.06
Time
2.24
1.17
0.56
0.47
0.52
Total interest bearing deposits
1.86
1.17
0.53
0.26
0.23
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other
3.73
3.04
1.65
0.43
0.11
Short-term FHLB borrowings
4.66
3.84
2.05
0.98
0.14
Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings
2.20
1.50
0.64
0.29
0.22
Long-term debt
4.27
4.15
4.16
4.14
4.18
Total interest bearing liabilities
2.23
1.54
0.70
0.36
0.29
Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets
71.24 %
68.42 %
66.19 %
65.25 %
64.46 %
Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment
$ 1,051
$ 1,071
$ 1,052
$ 1,063
$ 1,027
(1)
Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.
Table 4
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 660,431
$ 756,906
$ 693,999
$ 770,293
$ 781,310
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
4,452,029
1,241,246
895,630
1,069,410
880,742
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
10,877,879
11,944,096
12,441,894
13,450,621
14,371,606
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
31,282,594
30,349,277
29,296,450
28,360,485
27,189,666
Allowance for credit losses
453,727
440,347
433,363
440,112
438,738
Net loans and leases
30,828,867
29,908,930
28,863,087
27,920,373
26,750,928
Loans held for sale, at fair value
196,110
187,925
198,381
213,458
302,211
Premises and equipment, net
826,439
817,430
802,382
782,728
781,209
Goodwill
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
Other intangible assets, net
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
Bank-owned life insurance
631,174
630,046
624,696
601,601
599,346
Other assets
1,635,141
1,575,276
1,597,127
1,356,645
1,136,029
Total Assets
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 11,517,037
$ 12,731,065
$ 13,839,649
$ 14,012,529
$ 14,458,563
Interest bearing
18,146,678
19,040,131
18,033,648
19,032,983
18,854,543
Savings
3,226,685
3,473,746
3,676,340
3,735,925
3,713,629
Time deposits
6,516,054
3,711,672
3,454,309
3,407,646
3,541,320
Total deposits
39,406,454
38,956,614
39,003,946
40,189,083
40,568,055
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
771,335
708,736
678,334
649,177
703,560
Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings
5,700,228
3,300,231
2,495,000
1,200,000
—
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,144
462,554
463,291
465,073
465,695
Other liabilities
862,518
913,905
892,164
806,450
822,994
Total Liabilities
47,202,679
44,342,040
43,532,735
43,309,783
42,560,304
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,711
456,093
456,097
456,154
458,722
Capital surplus
2,715,981
2,709,391
2,695,646
2,686,031
2,701,371
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
Retained earnings
2,232,618
2,201,435
2,146,001
2,065,092
1,980,671
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,490,417
4,311,374
4,166,925
4,437,925
4,643,757
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
Table 5
Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 695,263
$ 617,634
$ 654,589
$ 640,672
$ 656,630
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold
1,526,755
943,806
851,185
751,972
1,161,262
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
11,354,457
12,156,803
13,252,828
13,941,127
15,070,524
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
30,891,640
29,812,924
28,872,156
27,848,097
27,106,733
Allowance for credit losses
442,486
434,785
441,042
438,752
444,294
Net loans and leases
30,449,154
29,378,139
28,431,114
27,409,345
26,662,439
Loans held for sale, at fair value
46,863
62,517
103,312
147,301
176,647
Premises and equipment, net
824,190
802,771
809,799
784,247
785,005
Goodwill
1,459,127
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
Other intangible assets, net
128,957
132,091
136,149
188,897
195,606
Bank-owned life insurance
630,601
625,938
613,973
599,912
598,822
Other assets
1,536,834
1,613,675
1,298,277
1,193,904
964,942
Total Assets
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand: Noninterest bearing
$ 12,203,079
$ 13,344,152
$ 13,816,796
$ 13,970,163
$ 13,806,591
Interest bearing
19,009,345
17,866,198
18,675,214
18,238,571
19,401,019
Savings
3,363,236
3,555,911
3,720,218
3,723,193
3,631,699
Time deposits
4,328,388
3,606,093
3,388,658
3,464,101
3,725,794
Total deposits
38,904,048
38,372,354
39,600,886
39,396,028
40,565,103
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
727,975
660,974
655,223
666,067
694,033
Federal funds purchased, short-term FHLB borrowings and other
3,326,196
3,251,947
1,608,587
1,294,946
131,556
Subordinated and long-term debt
462,385
462,927
464,843
465,447
466,842
Other liabilities
835,136
826,707
759,363
719,152
760,085
Total Liabilities
44,255,740
43,574,909
43,088,902
42,541,640
42,617,619
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common stock
456,354
456,095
456,130
457,713
465,458
Capital surplus
2,710,501
2,701,121
2,689,340
2,694,546
2,779,746
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,174,723)
(1,302,388)
(922,673)
(821,034)
(283,417)
Retained earnings
2,237,336
2,193,764
2,116,865
2,024,971
1,933,451
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,396,461
4,215,585
4,506,655
4,523,189
5,062,231
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
Table 6
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
INTEREST REVENUE:
Loans and leases
$ 457,084
$ 414,623
$ 349,093
$ 296,680
$ 282,266
Available-for-sale securities:
Taxable
48,515
45,807
46,701
46,254
45,155
Tax-exempt
2,477
2,547
2,548
2,571
2,414
Loans held for sale
603
1,788
2,241
2,118
1,407
Other interest revenue
17,453
8,783
4,976
1,932
688
Total interest revenue
526,132
473,548
405,559
349,555
331,930
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest bearing demand deposits and money
market accounts
95,344
60,253
28,175
11,717
9,742
Savings
3,014
2,769
1,597
590
568
Time deposits
23,950
10,651
4,797
4,041
4,764
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under
agreement to repurchase
7,667
8,365
3,944
906
216
Short-term debt
37,015
27,302
6,821
2,734
5
Subordinated and long-term debt
4,872
4,848
4,871
4,801
4,813
Total interest expense
171,862
114,188
50,205
24,789
20,108
Net interest revenue
354,270
359,360
355,354
324,766
311,822
Provision for credit losses
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
—
Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses
344,270
353,360
355,354
323,766
311,822
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking
6,076
2,571
9,080
11,446
21,763
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,851
15,750
14,497
16,593
11,321
Deposit service charges
16,482
16,863
19,134
18,291
19,189
Security (losses) gains, net
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
Insurance commissions
39,606
34,679
39,876
39,994
35,727
Wealth management
21,532
19,199
19,335
20,213
21,737
Other noninterest income
29,785
26,406
22,708
17,251
19,795
Total noninterest revenue
74,071
114,873
124,491
125,234
128,435
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
195,702
183,918
191,193
182,094
187,819
Occupancy and equipment
29,113
30,539
30,610
30,129
28,270
Data processing and software
31,869
29,289
28,079
29,081
27,483
Merger expense
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
Amortization of intangibles
5,005
5,251
5,417
3,042
6,780
Deposit insurance assessments
8,361
5,931
4,499
4,945
3,336
Pension settlement expense
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
Other noninterest expense
44,154
59,340
37,350
29,323
34,005
Total noninterest expense
319,279
340,671
319,734
285,888
291,667
Income before income taxes
99,062
127,562
160,111
163,112
148,590
Income tax expense
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
Net income
76,629
97,934
123,398
126,958
114,947
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 74,257
$ 95,562
$ 121,026
$ 124,586
$ 112,575
Net income per common share: Diluted
$ 0.40
$ 0.52
$ 0.66
$ 0.68
$ 0.60
Table 7
Selected Loan Portfolio Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 9,159,387
$ 8,985,547
$ 8,803,381
$ 8,526,481
$ 8,017,958
Owner occupied
4,278,468
4,068,659
3,943,442
3,851,336
3,703,914
Total commercial and industrial
13,437,855
13,054,206
12,746,823
12,377,817
11,721,872
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,703,137
3,547,986
3,244,425
2,982,119
3,028,514
Income producing
5,368,676
5,150,680
5,098,470
5,054,232
4,795,486
Total commercial real estate
9,071,813
8,698,666
8,342,895
8,036,351
7,824,000
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,536,032
8,319,242
7,924,378
7,662,621
7,355,995
Other consumer
236,894
277,163
282,354
283,696
287,799
Total consumer
8,772,926
8,596,405
8,206,732
7,946,317
7,643,794
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 31,282,594
$ 30,349,277
$ 29,296,450
$ 28,360,485
$ 27,189,666
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-performing Loans and Leases
Nonaccrual Loans and Leases
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 65,783
$ 23,907
$ 23,916
$ 34,233
$ 33,086
Owner occupied
9,089
7,944
8,327
9,567
11,787
Total commercial and industrial
74,872
31,851
32,243
43,800
44,873
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
1,850
2,974
1,823
2,125
1,618
Income producing
20,616
7,331
8,580
8,750
9,688
Total commercial real estate
22,466
10,305
10,403
10,875
11,306
Consumer
Residential mortgages
62,748
55,892
46,671
34,172
34,278
Other consumer
529
697
614
521
574
Total consumer
63,277
56,589
47,285
34,693
34,852
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
$ 160,615
$ 98,745
$ 89,931
$ 89,368
$ 91,031
Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
5,164
2,068
11,984
19,682
20,957
Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing
—
8,598
16,200
7,385
7,292
Total non-performing loans and leases
$ 165,779
$ 109,411
$ 118,115
$ 116,435
$ 119,280
Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed Assets
5,327
6,725
8,376
14,399
28,401
Total Non-performing Assets
$ 171,106
$ 116,136
$ 126,491
$ 130,834
$ 147,681
Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the
quarter (excluding acquisitions)
$ 89,779
$ 38,945
$ 34,432
$ 21,312
$ 16,374
Table 8
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 440,347
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
$ 446,415
Charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(2,853)
(2,295)
(11,551)
(2,170)
(2,682)
Commercial real estate
(1,988)
(426)
(1,116)
(275)
(313)
Consumer
(2,189)
(2,650)
(2,653)
(1,941)
(1,792)
Total loans charged-off
(7,030)
(5,371)
(15,320)
(4,386)
(4,787)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
3,399
6,405
3,657
3,217
3,178
Commercial real estate
779
2,851
3,509
1,076
437
Consumer
977
1,099
1,405
1,467
1,612
Total recoveries
5,155
10,355
8,571
5,760
5,227
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(1,875)
4,984
(6,749)
1,374
440
Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3)
255
—
—
—
—
Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration
—
—
—
—
(8,117)
Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases
15,000
2,000
—
—
—
Total provision for loans and leases
15,000
2,000
—
—
—
Balance, end of period
$ 453,727
$ 440,347
$ 433,363
$ 440,112
$ 438,738
Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period
$ 30,891,640
$ 29,812,924
$ 28,872,156
$ 27,848,097
$ 27,106,733
Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2)
0.02 %
(0.07) %
0.09 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 28,551
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
$ 23,551
(Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments
(5,000)
4,000
—
1,000
—
Balance, end of period
$ 23,551
$ 28,551
$ 24,551
$ 24,551
$ 23,551
(1)
The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.
(2)
Annualized.
(3)
Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.
Table 9
Loan Portfolio by Grades
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(In thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,744,629
$ 107,218
$ 280,192
$ 23,316
$ 4,032
$ 9,159,387
Owner occupied
4,201,364
11,928
59,764
3,739
1,673
4,278,468
Total commercial and industrial
12,945,993
119,146
339,956
27,055
5,705
13,437,855
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,656,934
27,041
19,162
—
—
3,703,137
Income producing
5,191,260
36,598
116,784
5,476
18,558
5,368,676
Total commercial real estate
8,848,194
63,639
135,946
5,476
18,558
9,071,813
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,361,116
—
173,342
—
1,574
8,536,032
Other consumer
232,637
—
4,257
—
—
236,894
Total consumer
8,593,753
—
177,599
—
1,574
8,772,926
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 30,387,940
$ 182,785
$ 653,501
$ 32,531
$ 25,837
$ 31,282,594
December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Pass
Special Mention
Substandard
Impaired
Purchased
Credit
Deteriorated
(Loss)
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 8,735,337
$ 37,389
$ 205,246
$ 3,375
$ 4,200
$ 8,985,547
Owner occupied
4,024,179
6,062
32,912
3,824
1,682
4,068,659
Total commercial and industrial
12,759,516
43,451
238,158
7,199
5,882
13,054,206
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
3,498,990
18,667
23,073
—
7,256
3,547,986
Income producing
5,035,880
27,330
68,948
—
18,522
5,150,680
Total commercial real estate
8,534,870
45,997
92,021
—
25,778
8,698,666
Consumer
Residential mortgages
8,159,904
232
157,532
—
1,574
8,319,242
Other consumer
272,182
—
4,981
—
—
277,163
Total consumer
8,432,086
232
162,513
—
1,574
8,596,405
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 29,726,472
$ 89,680
$ 492,692
$ 7,199
$ 33,234
$ 30,349,277
Table 10
Geographical Loan Information
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 370,464
$ 148,872
$ 471,198
$ 537,753
$ 329,353
$ 530,064
$ 74,408
$ 331,891
$ 3,958,744
$ 2,406,640
$ 9,159,387
Owner occupied
384,004
247,806
291,558
319,831
284,527
578,141
92,030
173,729
1,597,745
309,097
4,278,468
Total commercial and industrial
754,468
396,678
762,756
857,584
613,880
1,108,205
166,438
505,620
5,556,489
2,715,737
13,437,855
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
202,210
80,681
223,119
409,773
45,899
213,740
40,319
139,995
1,836,582
510,819
3,703,137
Income producing
432,113
273,397
377,826
616,799
214,952
424,004
193,518
340,114
1,907,173
588,780
5,368,676
Total commercial real estate
634,323
354,078
600,945
1,026,572
260,851
637,744
233,837
480,109
3,743,755
1,099,599
9,071,813
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,163,319
377,180
580,893
374,343
439,998
1,070,648
158,404
672,393
3,441,995
256,859
8,536,032
Other consumer
30,764
17,067
6,220
7,115
11,205
84,523
1,392
16,317
55,444
6,847
236,894
Total consumer
1,194,083
394,247
587,113
381,458
451,203
1,155,171
159,796
688,710
3,497,439
263,706
8,772,926
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,582,874
$ 1,145,003
$ 1,950,814
$ 2,265,614
$ 1,325,934
$ 2,901,120
$ 560,071
$ 1,674,439
$ 12,797,683
$ 4,079,042
$ 31,282,594
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter ($)
$ 6,215
$ 5,070
$ 78,734
$ 54,397
$ (5,146)
$ 50,709
$ 19,336
$ 51,814
$ 363,463
$ 308,725
$ 933,317
Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized)
0.98 %
1.80 %
17.06 %
9.98 %
(1.57) %
7.21 %
14.50 %
12.95 %
11.85 %
33.21 %
12.47 %
December 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Alabama
Arkansas
Florida
Georgia
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas
Other
Total
LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:
Commercial and industrial
Non-real estate
$ 367,656
$ 156,600
$ 446,454
$ 543,854
$ 317,127
$ 515,897
$ 67,208
$ 315,410
$ 3,948,846
$ 2,306,495
$ 8,985,547
Owner occupied
370,125
248,015
296,159
304,096
287,915
553,376
96,500
177,315
1,481,888
253,270
4,068,659
Total commercial and industrial
737,781
404,615
742,613
847,950
605,042
1,069,273
163,708
492,725
5,430,734
2,559,765
13,054,206
Commercial real estate
Construction, acquisition and development
226,990
82,356
180,017
396,250
54,945
246,402
35,861
162,977
1,738,098
424,090
3,547,986
Income producing
425,617
260,602
369,848
580,819
216,519
403,491
188,775
302,252
1,900,831
501,926
5,150,680
Total commercial real estate
652,607
342,958
549,865
977,069
271,464
649,893
224,636
465,229
3,638,929
926,016
8,698,666
Consumer
Residential mortgages
1,155,001
374,544
574,308
373,371
442,087
1,044,746
150,952
647,556
3,301,528
255,149
8,319,242
Other consumer
31,270
17,816
5,294
12,827
12,487
86,499
1,439
17,115
63,029
29,387
277,163
Total consumer
1,186,271
392,360
579,602
386,198
454,574
1,131,245
152,391
664,671
3,364,557
284,536
8,596,405
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
$ 2,576,659
$ 1,139,933
$ 1,872,080
$ 2,211,217
$ 1,331,080
$ 2,850,411
$ 540,735
$ 1,622,625
$ 12,434,220
$ 3,770,317
$ 30,349,277
Table 11
Noninterest Revenue and Expense
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
NONINTEREST REVENUE:
Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge
market value adjustment
$ 8,379
$ 5,408
$ 4,746
$ 6,754
$ 7,733
MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment
(2,303)
(2,837)
4,334
4,692
14,030
Credit card, debit card and merchant fees
11,851
15,750
14,497
16,593
11,321
Deposit service charges
16,482
16,863
19,134
18,291
19,189
Security (losses) gains, net
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
Insurance commissions
39,606
34,679
39,876
39,994
35,727
Trust income
10,553
9,113
9,011
9,129
10,061
Annuity fees
2,192
951
600
753
604
Brokerage commissions and fees
8,787
9,135
9,724
10,331
11,072
Bank-owned life insurance
3,647
5,436
3,537
3,285
3,336
Other miscellaneous income
26,138
20,970
19,171
13,966
16,459
Total noninterest revenue
$ 74,071
$ 114,873
$ 124,491
$ 125,234
$ 128,435
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 195,702
$ 183,918
$ 191,193
$ 182,094
$ 187,819
Occupancy and equipment
29,113
30,539
30,610
30,129
28,270
Deposit insurance assessments
8,361
5,931
4,499
4,945
3,336
Pension settlement expense
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
Advertising and public relations
4,331
28,659
4,085
4,417
4,593
Foreclosed property expense
980
400
1,093
(1,104)
440
Telecommunications
1,717
1,714
1,882
1,984
1,833
Travel and entertainment
3,508
5,310
4,149
3,412
2,811
Data processing and software
31,869
29,289
28,079
29,081
27,483
Professional, consulting and outsourcing
4,417
3,598
2,724
3,769
3,737
Amortization of intangibles
5,005
5,251
5,417
3,042
6,780
Legal
1,491
758
2,054
1,463
1,793
Merger expense
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
Postage and shipping
2,452
1,925
2,098
2,022
2,034
Other miscellaneous expense
25,258
16,976
19,265
13,360
16,764
Total noninterest expense
$ 319,279
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:
Property and casualty commissions
$ 28,202
$ 24,682
$ 30,021
$ 29,220
$ 25,852
Life and health commissions
8,024
7,151
7,254
7,935
7,143
Risk management income
657
887
654
674
757
Other
2,723
1,959
1,947
2,165
1,975
Total insurance commissions
$ 39,606
$ 34,679
$ 39,876
$ 39,994
$ 35,727
Table 12
Average Balance and Yields
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Income/Expense
Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans and leases, excluding accretion
$ 30,891,640
$ 447,449
5.87 %
$ 29,812,924
$ 405,827
5.40 %
$ 27,106,733
$ 264,910
3.96 %
Accretion income on acquired loans
10,028
0.13
9,190
0.12
17,741
0.27
Loans held for sale
46,863
603
5.22
62,517
1,788
11.35
176,647
1,407
3.23
Investment securities
Taxable
10,957,786
48,515
1.80
11,767,062
45,807
1.54
14,588,090
45,155
1.26
Tax-exempt
396,671
3,135
3.21
389,741
3,224
3.28
482,434
3,056
2.57
Total investment securities
11,354,457
51,650
1.84
12,156,803
49,031
1.60
15,070,524
48,211
1.30
Other investments
1,526,755
17,453
4.64
943,806
8,783
3.69
1,161,262
688
0.24
Total interest-earning assets
43,819,715
527,183
4.88 %
42,976,050
474,619
4.38 %
43,515,166
332,957
3.10 %
Other assets
5,274,972
5,249,229
4,608,978
Allowance for credit losses
442,486
434,785
444,294
Total assets
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,679,850
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand and money market
$ 19,009,345
$ 95,344
2.03 %
$ 17,866,198
$ 60,253
1.34 %
$ 19,401,019
9,742
0.20 %
Savings deposits
3,363,236
3,014
0.36
3,555,911
2,769
0.31
3,631,699
568
0.06
Time deposits
4,328,388
23,950
2.24
3,606,093
10,651
1.17
3,725,794
4,764
0.52
Total interest-bearing deposits
26,700,969
122,308
1.86
25,028,202
73,673
1.17
26,758,512
15,074
0.23
Fed funds purchased, securities sold under
agreement to repurchase and other
$ 832,831
$ 7,669
3.73
$ 1,091,029
$ 8,365
3.04
$ 811,422
216
0.11
Short-term FHLB borrowings
3,221,340
37,013
4.66
2,821,892
27,302
3.84
14,167
5
0.14
Long-term borrowings
462,385
4,872
4.27
462,927
4,848
4.15
466,842
4,813
4.18
Total interest-bearing liabilities
31,217,525
171,862
2.23 %
29,404,050
114,188
1.54 %
28,050,943
20,108
0.29 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
12,203,079
13,344,152
13,806,591
Other liabilities
835,136
826,707
760,085
Total liabilities
44,255,740
43,574,909
42,617,619
Shareholders' equity
4,396,461
4,215,585
5,062,231
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,679,850
Net interest income/net interest spread
355,321
2.65 %
360,431
2.84 %
312,849
2.81 %
Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin
3.29 %
3.33 %
2.92 %
Taxable equivalent adjustment:
Loans and investment securities
(1,051)
(1,071)
(1,027)
Net interest revenue
$ 354,270
$ 359,360
$ 311,822
Table 13
Selected Additional Data
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):
Fair value, beginning of period
$ 109,744
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
$ 69,552
Originations of servicing assets
1,385
2,283
3,890
4,962
5,155
Changes in fair value:
Due to payoffs/paydowns
(1,078)
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
Due to update in valuation assumptions
(3,109)
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
21,299
Fair value, end of period
$ 106,942
$ 109,744
$ 112,767
$ 102,021
$ 92,859
MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:
Origination
$ 3,344
$ 1,793
$ 1,916
$ 4,042
$ 5,118
Servicing
6,113
5,923
5,915
5,965
5,762
Payoffs/Paydowns
(1,078)
(2,308)
(3,085)
(3,253)
(3,147)
Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR
8,379
5,408
4,746
6,754
7,733
Market value adjustment on MSR
(3,109)
(2,998)
9,941
7,453
21,299
Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge
806
161
(5,607)
(2,761)
(7,269)
Total mortgage banking revenue
$ 6,076
$ 2,571
$ 9,080
$ 11,446
$ 21,763
Mortgage loans serviced
$ 7,633,236
$ 7,692,744
$ 7,723,605
$ 7,685,994
$ 7,629,119
MSR/mortgage loans serviced
1.40 %
1.43 %
1.46 %
1.33 %
1.22 %
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value
U.S. Treasury securities
$ 15,849
$ 1,458,513
$ 1,451,461
$ 1,466,313
$ 1,459,845
Obligations of U.S. government agencies
1,358,350
1,477,127
1,820,913
2,133,561
2,350,810
Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):
Residential pass-through:
Guaranteed by GNMA
83,649
84,368
87,063
95,955
105,900
Issued by FNMA and FHLMC
6,164,294
6,274,970
6,427,152
7,014,715
7,604,829
Other residential mortgage-back securities
166,449
168,452
181,317
201,440
212,216
Commercial mortgage-backed securities
2,427,808
1,881,853
1,880,949
1,899,785
1,951,367
Total MBS
8,842,200
8,409,643
8,576,481
9,211,895
9,874,312
Obligations of states and political subdivisions
447,731
466,002
444,953
485,400
530,241
Other domestic debt securities
73,557
82,718
98,615
101,313
103,117
Foreign debt securities
140,192
50,093
49,471
52,139
53,281
Total available-for-sale securities
$ 10,877,879
$ 11,944,096
$ 12,441,894
$ 13,450,621
$ 14,371,606
Table 14
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions
(Unaudited)
Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
Net income
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
Plus: Merger expense
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
Incremental merger related expense
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
Branch closure and other restructuring charges
212
2,254
6
705
128
Pension settlement expense
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
Tax adjustment
15,394
14,665
7,016
2,981
2,786
Adjusted net income
126,743
145,225
146,025
136,570
123,931
Less: Preferred dividends
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
2,372
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders
$ 124,371
$ 142,853
$ 143,653
$ 134,198
$ 121,559
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
Plus: Provision for credit losses
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
—
Income tax expense
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 109,062
$ 133,562
$ 160,111
$ 164,112
$ 148,590
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
Net income
$ 76,629
$ 97,934
$ 123,398
$ 126,958
$ 114,947
Plus: Provision for credit losses
10,000
6,000
—
1,000
—
Merger expense
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
Incremental merger related expense
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
Branch closure and other restructuring charges
212
2,254
6
705
128
Pension settlement expense
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
Income tax expense
22,433
29,628
36,713
36,154
33,643
Less: Security (losses) gains, net
(51,261)
(595)
(139)
1,446
(1,097)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
$ 174,570
$ 195,518
$ 189,754
$ 176,705
$ 160,360
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Total adjusted noninterest expense
Total noninterest expense
$ 319,279
$ 340,671
$ 319,734
$ 285,888
$ 291,667
Less: Merger expense
5,075
20,276
19,690
7,274
3,974
Incremental merger related expense
8,960
32,704
6,912
6,060
6,571
Branch closure and other restructuring charges
212
2,254
6
705
128
Pension settlement expense
—
6,127
2,896
—
—
Total adjusted noninterest expense
$ 305,032
$ 279,310
$ 290,230
$ 271,849
$ 280,994
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
Total assets
$ 51,693,096
$ 48,653,414
$ 47,699,660
$ 47,747,708
$ 47,204,061
Less: Goodwill
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
Other identifiable intangible assets
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
Total tangible assets
50,108,070
47,061,855
46,117,196
46,165,129
45,603,381
Less: AOCI
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI
$ 51,189,956
$ 48,284,393
$ 47,415,008
$ 47,101,474
$ 46,267,381
Quarter Ended
(In thousands)
Mar 2023
Dec 2022
Sep 2022
Jun 2022
Mar 2022
PERIOD END BALANCES:
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,490,417
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
Less: AOCI
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,572,303
$ 5,533,912
$ 5,464,737
$ 5,374,270
$ 5,307,757
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,490,417
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
Less: preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Common shareholders' equity
4,323,424
4,144,381
3,999,932
4,270,932
4,476,764
Less: AOCI
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 5,405,310
$ 5,366,919
$ 5,297,744
$ 5,207,277
$ 5,140,764
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,490,417
$ 4,311,374
$ 4,166,925
$ 4,437,925
$ 4,643,757
Less: Goodwill
1,459,302
1,458,795
1,449,511
1,444,209
1,409,038
Other identifiable intangible assets
125,724
132,764
132,953
138,370
191,642
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
2,738,398
2,552,822
2,417,468
2,688,353
2,876,084
Less: AOCI
(1,081,886)
(1,222,538)
(1,297,812)
(936,345)
(664,000)
Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI
$ 3,820,284
$ 3,775,360
$ 3,715,280
$ 3,624,698
$ 3,540,084
AVERAGE BALANCES:
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,396,461
$ 4,215,585
$ 4,506,655
$ 4,523,189
$ 5,062,231
Less: Goodwill
1,459,127
1,457,120
1,444,331
1,407,452
1,407,973
Other identifiable intangible assets
128,957
132,091
136,149
188,897
195,606
Preferred stock
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
166,993
Total tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 2,641,384
$ 2,459,381
$ 2,759,182
$ 2,759,847
$ 3,291,659
Total average assets
$ 48,652,201
$ 47,790,494
$ 47,595,557
$ 47,064,829
$ 47,679,850
Total shares of common stock outstanding
182,684,578
182,437,265
182,438,780
182,461,786
183,488,844
Average shares outstanding-diluted
183,908,798
183,762,008
183,313,831
183,711,402
187,264,335
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
5.46 %
5.42 %
5.24 %
5.82 %
6.31 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2)
7.46
7.82
7.84
7.70
7.65
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
11.40
15.42
17.40
18.11
13.87
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4)
19.10
23.04
20.66
19.50
14.98
Adjusted return on average assets (5)
1.06
1.21
1.22
1.16
1.05
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6)
11.93
14.00
13.13
12.36
10.07
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7)
0.91
1.11
1.33
1.40
1.26
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8)
1.46
1.62
1.58
1.51
1.36
Tangible book value per common share (9)
$ 14.99
$ 13.99
$ 13.25
$ 14.73
$ 15.67
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10)
20.91
20.69
20.36
19.87
19.29
Adjusted earnings per common share (11)
$ 0.68
$ 0.78
$ 0.78
$ 0.73
$ 0.65
Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12)
34.56 %
28.21 %
28.21 %
30.14 %
33.85 %
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures:
(1)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets.
(3)
Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity.
(4)
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity.
(5)
Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets.
(6)
Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity.
(7)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets.
(8)
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income.
(9)
Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(10)
Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.
(11)
Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted.
(12)
Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.
Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions
The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.
View original content:
SOURCE Cadence Bank