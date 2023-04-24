Amos Food Group Showcases Latest Candy Innovations at ISM Cologne 2023

COLOGNE, Germany, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amos Food Group, a leading player in the global snacks and confectionery industry, is delighted to announce its participation at ISM Cologne 2023, the world's largest trade fair for confectionery and snacks. The event presents an excellent opportunity for Amos to showcase its latest candy innovations, within its creative candy brand Amos and nutritional candy brand Biobor.

"We are thrilled to participate in ISM Cologne 2023 and to share our passion for snacks and confectionery with the global audience," said Amos Ma, President of Amos Food Group. "This event is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products, meet new customers, and strengthen our relationships with existing ones."

The relaunch of Amos 4D Gummy Blocks, the beloved candy with a new package design, is the most significant highlight of the presence at ISM Cologne. The visually appealing gummy candies with unique and stackable 3D block shapes and exceptional fruit flavors are not only delicious but also promote fun, play, and creativity. The relaunch of Amos 4D Gummy Blocks is being met with overwhelming enthusiasm and is poised to make waves in the candy world once again, cementing Amos' status as the world's candy innovator.

Adding to the excitement of the relaunch of Amos 4D Gummy Blocks, Amos Food Group has proudly announced that Amos 4D Fruit Gummy Juicy Burst and Biobor Probiotic Gummy Bears have both won the prestigious "Superior Taste Awards". These awards are a testament to the premium quality and exceptional taste of these innovative and nutritional gummy candies and serve as a validation of Amos' commitment to creating sweets that not only taste amazing but are also good for health. The award-winning gummies reflect the company's focus on providing customers with a delightful candy experience that not only satisfies their taste buds but also promotes their well-being.

In addition to these exciting announcements, Amos Food Group has introduced a revolutionary product, Amos Tastysounds Audio Lollipop, which merges high-tech bone conduction with candy, providing a new creative way to enjoy music and sweets, and diversifying the sensory experience. Amos Tastysounds Audio Lollipop allows users to listen to music through their mouths while enjoying a sweet lollipop, providing a truly unique and immersive sensory experience that combines the pleasures of music and candy in a whole new way.This innovative product won the Best Novelty of Buyer's Choice Award 2022 by the Candy Industry in the USA. It's also nominated for the first-ever ISM Consumer Award and is the finalist for ISM New Product Showcase Award.

Amos Food Group's competitiveness is evident through international awards and refined operations of large-scale products. This is attributed to the supply chain management and product research and development systems. With three production bases, the newest and largest one will have a GMP 100,000-level clean production workshop and advanced equipment imported from Germany. It will be operational in June, providing stable supply chains and professional production solutions for Amos' global development and business growth of industrial partners.

Amos Food Group's participation in ISM Cologne 2023 demonstrates its unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and excellence in the confectionery industry. The company is committed to continuing its tradition of creating innovative and healthful candies that captivate candy lovers worldwide. With its modern production base and exciting product launches, Amos Food Group is well-positioned for continued success in the candy industry. Candy lovers can expect even more delightful surprises from Amos Food Group in the future, as the company remains committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and taste in the world of candies.

