Ironclad Recognized as a Customers' Choice for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM) in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ 'Voice of the Customer' Report

Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the segment quadrants are recognized through the Customers' Choice Segment Distinction. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the average Overall Experience and the average User Interest and Adoption for the segment.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform for modern legal teams, today announced it has been recognized with a Customers' Choice distinction in the inaugural Gartner Peer Insights ™ 'Voice of the Customer' for Contract Life Cycle Management report. Ironclad customers averaged a 94% "Willingness to Recommend" based on 57 total reviews as of 31 January, 2023 based on rating across four categories: Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to build the most impactful tools – using the most advanced technology – to help them drive real business results," said Ironclad CEO and co-founder, Jason Boehmig. "We are honored to be recognized as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer', and are especially grateful as this distinction is based solely on verified customer reviews of Ironclad."

As of April 18, 2023, Ironclad has an Overall Rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the CLM market, based on 117 verified reviews. Some of the reviews include:

read full review here ) "Ironclad is the best CLM software on the market. It's user friendly and loaded with features. It's the best tool for in-house counsel on the market." - Corporate Counsel, Technology (

read full review here ) "Ironclad's self-service workflows are excellent, simple to build, and easy to use. Your users won't just use Ironclad, they will thank you for implementing it. Ironclad's repository is amazing, all your contracts in one place, easily searchable, and customizable by user group." - General Counsel, Healthcare and Biotech (

read full review here ) "Ironclad has exceeded our expectations. The platform is fit for purpose, intuitive, and comprehensive. All our teams love it." - Legal and Compliance Manager, Media (

In October 2022, Ironclad was also recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), its first time in the report. To read the full Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), click here .

Ironclad is designed to help legal teams streamline and automate their contract processes, allowing them to drive more impact and turn contracts into critical carriers of business intelligence. The company has built artificial intelligence (AI) across every phase of the contract lifecycle to speed up contracting, increase compliance, and gain deep business insights through contract data and recently publicly released its generative AI, GPT-4-powered negotiation tool, AI Assist ™, to its customer base in April.

The company has also heavily invested in the Ironclad Community , led by Mary O'Carroll, Ironclad Chief Community Officer and former President of CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium). The Ironclad Community is a network – both in-person and online – that provides unparalleled access to thousands of contracting experts, a digital library with hundreds of workflow templates, user-generated content, proven best practices, community discussions, live events, and more.

Attribution and disclaimers:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Contract Life Cycle Management, Peer Contributors, 29 March 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management, Patrick Connaughton, Micky Keck, Kaitlynn Sommers, 12 October 2022.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Ironclad

Ironclad is the #1 contract lifecycle management platform for innovative companies, powering billions of contracts every year. L'Oréal, Mastercard, and other leading innovators use Ironclad to collaborate and negotiate on contracts, accelerate contracting while maintaining compliance, and turn contracts into critical carriers of operational business intelligence. It's the only platform flexible enough to handle every type of contract workflow, whether a sales agreement, an HR agreement or a complex NDA. Recently named to the Forbes AI 50 2023 list, and named a Top Company to Bet Your Career On by Business Insider, the company is a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Contract Lifecycle Management and is backed by leading investors like Accel, Sequoia, Y Combinator, Franklin Templeton and BOND. For more information, visit www.ironcladapp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

