Olympus Property Acquires 203-Unit Class A Property in Desirable Savannah Submarket

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property is pleased to announce the acquisition of Capital Crest at Godley Station, a 203-unit asset located in Savannah, GA. Olympus is excited to expand its holdings in the market, where it has owned and operated apartments for over a decade.

The company continues to grow its presence in the multifamily real estate industry, providing residents with a best-in-class living experience and investors strong returns. Established in 1992 with a steadfast vision of becoming an industry leader, Olympus Property boasts a wealth of experience and a hands-on approach throughout the investment process. Olympus currently owns and manages approximately 31,000 units spanning across 14 states being Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Located along Benton Boulevard in one of Savannah's most desirable submarkets, Capital Crest at Godley Station provides residents exceptional accessibility to major employment centers, the historic downtown, and residential communities with upscale retail and lifestyle offerings. The property is strategically positioned within a 15-mile radius of over 187,000 jobs, offering easy access to some of the region's top employers, such as Gulfstream, Georgia Pacific, and the Port of Savannah, which is the largest single-terminal container facility in North America. The region is experiencing rapid economic expansion, underpinned by the recent groundbreaking of Hyundai's $6.4B electric vehicle and battery plant. This project is located within a 20-minute commute of the property and is expected to generate over 25,000 jobs by 2025. Once completed this plant is projected to be the third-largest electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the country.

"We are excited to add Capital Crest at Godley Station to our portfolio," notes Travis Bertetto, Associate Director of Acquisitions at Olympus Property. "Savannah's strong fundamentals and growth prospects make it an attractive market for us. With over 1,000 units under ownership within the market we are looking forward to creating value for our investors by leveraging our management expertise and market knowledge."

Constructed in 2017, the community offers fourteen unique floor plans, which range from one to three bedrooms. Additionally, the property features a wide range of amenities including a 2,500 square foot sports club, saltwater pool accompanied by poolside cabanas and fireplace, theater, car care center, dog park, and pet spa. The community also offers attached and detached garage parking. Unit interiors are modernized and include stainless-steel appliance packages, hardwood-style flooring, large kitchens, walk-in pantries, and washer & dryers.

