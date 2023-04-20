Katten Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Free Services at Legal Clinic in a Chicago Public School

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm commemorated a decade of service with the Katten Legal Clinic at Chicago Public Schools' Jose de Diego Community Academy in collaboration with Legal Aid Chicago, the Midwest's largest provider of free civil legal services.

Katten, in conjunction with Legal Aid Chicago and Jose de Diego Community Academy, celebrates 10 years of service with the Katten Legal Clinic in Chicago on April 19, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"Our Katten de Diego Legal Clinic is the crown jewel of our pro bono program." - Jonathan Baum , Katten's senior counsel

"Our Katten de Diego Legal Clinic is the crown jewel of our pro bono program. It exemplifies our commitment to provide high-quality legal services to those who desperately need them but can't afford to pay for them," said Jonathan K. Baum, Katten's Director of Pro Bono Services. "I salute the talented attorneys and paralegals who have helped our clients navigate tough situations in tough times. And we are so grateful to our partners at Legal Aid Chicago, without whom this work would not be possible."

The Katten clinic is one of the nation's first legal aid clinics in an urban public school, an initiative that was recognized in 2016 with an American Bar Association (ABA) Pro Bono Publico Award.

"Legal Aid Chicago is proud to partner with Katten and the Jose de Diego Community Academy to deliver critical legal services to the Humboldt Park community. The Katten de Diego Legal Clinic provides an opportunity for people to receive help and have their stories heard within their own neighborhood, making legal aid accessible to those who need it the most," said Melissa A. Bartolomei, supervisory attorney of Pro Bono and Community Partnerships at Legal Aid Chicago. "We are grateful to the attorneys and paralegals at Katten for their unfailing dedication to this clinic and the clients we serve."

Services at the walk-in clinic are cost-free and offered monthly throughout the year. Since opening in 2013, the clinic has served more than 1,000 individuals and families, principally residents of the city's Humboldt Park and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

Katten and Legal Aid Chicago attorneys have worked one-on-one with clinic clients on a range of civil matters involving issues related to family law, housing and consumer disputes, public benefits and expungement of criminal records. During the pandemic, the clinic shifted to virtual meetings with clients. Last year, in-person operations resumed.

"The Diego community is so fortunate to have our partnership with Katten. We have referred so many of our students' parents for legal support over the years, which provides the wraparound support our families so desperately need," said Jose de Diego Community Academy Principal Jacqueline Menoni. "I am proud to have this wonderful connection and feel really lucky we can house this great service inside our school building."

In a multifaceted partnership with the school, Katten also has donated school supplies for elementary school students throughout the neighborhood, organized holiday book drives and participated in the Lawyers in the Classroom program, which helps students better understand the legal system and learn about law-related careers.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

Contact: Jackie Heard

+1.312.902.5450

jackie.heard@katten.com





Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman

+1.312.577.8371

leonor.vivanco-prengaman@katten.com

Katten (PRNewsfoto/Katten) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Katten