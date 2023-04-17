Vaniam Group Hires Paula Franson to Lead Clinical Strategy & Solutions

Ms. Franson will help biopharma clients design a phased approach to inform and execute clinical development plans, amplify awareness within clinician and patient communities, and form partnerships necessary to accelerate clinical trial completion

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the hiring of Paula Franson, MS, APN, to lead the company's Clinical Strategy & Solutions (CSS) offerings. As Senior Vice President, Ms. Franson will help Vaniam Group's global biopharmaceutical clients optimize their clinical trials and maximize the potential of their investigational and commercial pipelines. She previously served as Vaniam Group's Vice President of Clinical Strategy as recently as 2021.

Vaniam Group is an independent network of healthcare and scientific communication agencies specializing in oncology and hematology. (PRNewsfoto/Vaniam Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

Ms. Franson will help Vaniam Group's clients optimize clinical trials and maximize the potential of their pipelines.

"We are delighted to welcome Paula back to Vaniam Group to lead and grow our clinical strategy capabilities," said Jennifer Buffington Herzog, MPH, Vaniam Group's President. "She has dedicated her entire career to improving oncology care, including more than 15 years as a Medical Affairs executive. She knows what can derail an oncology trial, she has the industry experience necessary to expediate a trial readout that is both scientifically conclusive and commercially persuasive, and most of all, she has the personal passion to improve outcomes for every single individual diagnosed with cancer. With Paula's leadership, Vaniam Group is well positioned to expand the strategic, consultative value we deliver to our clients."

Ms. Franson responded: "I have personally experienced the client service, scientific expertise, and overall value that Vaniam Group delivers, and I am thrilled to be rejoining the premier healthcare communications agency focused on oncology, virology, and rare disease. As we continue to build out our Clinical Strategy & Solutions offerings, we will help our clients accelerate enrollment of their clinical trials globally. Through our strategic partnerships, we will quickly identify, diagnose, and together resolve any potential barriers, with the common goal of bringing new therapies to patients with cancer."

In addition to her previous roles at Vaniam Group, Ms. Franson has served in Medical Affairs leadership roles with increasing responsibility at Instil Bio, Tricida, Kite (a Gilead Company), Acerta Pharma (a member of the AstraZeneca Group), Celgene, Pharmacyclics, Genentech, and Amgen. In addition, she spent the first decade of her career as an oncology nurse clinician. Ms. Franson received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from Trinity Christian College, and her Master of Science (MS) in nursing from Governors State University.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC