Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Names 2023 FMA and CNA Insurance Safety Award Winners

ELGIN, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International®, (FMA) has announced the recipients of this year's Safety Awards. Open to all FMA Business members, the program acknowledges metal fabrication companies for achieving safety records better than the OSHA recordable rate for their North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes. Sponsored by CNA Insurance, the awards will be presented at a recognition dinner on May 9 at the 15th annual FMA Safety Conference, which will be held in Elgin, Illinois.

Safety Award of Honor

The 2023 Safety Award of Honor is presented to companies having perfect safety records — no recordable injuries or illnesses for calendar year 2022.

Companies receiving the 2023 Safety Award of Honor are:

Action Stainless & Alloys – Springdale, AR

Action Stainless & Alloys – Rock Hill, SC

Action Stainless & Alloys – Riverside , MO

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Buford, GA

Chicago Tube & Iron – Fond du Lac, WI

Chicago Tube & Iron – Indianapolis, IN

Chicago Tube & Iron: Distribution – Locust, NC

Chicago Tube & Iron: Fabrication – Romeoville, IL

Chicago Tube & Iron: Power – Locust, NC

Defiance Metal Products (Keller Warehouse) – Defiance, OH

Eberl Iron Works, Inc. – Buffalo, NY

Etna Products, Inc. – Chagrin Falls, OH

Feralloy Corporation: Charleston Division – Huger, SC

Integrity Stainless – Latrobe, PA

Integrity Stainless – Streetsboro, OH

Ludlow Manufacturing – Waukegan, IL

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Wautoma, WI

Metal Fab Engineering, Inc. – Winamac, IN

Nova Group, Inc. – Napa, CA

National Recreation Systems (Lakeland Ctr-Plant 1) – Lakeland, FL

Olympic Steel – Dover, OH

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Houston, TX

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Pittsburgh, PA

Shaw Stainless & Alloy (Olympic Steel) – Albany, GA

Shaw Stainless & Alloy (Olympic Steel) – Marietta, GA

Shaw Stainless & Alloy (Olympic Steel) – Hiram, GA

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Monticello, MN

Superior Joining Technologies, Inc. – Machesney Park, IL

Texas ProFab Corp. – Carrollton, TX

TJ Snow – Chattanooga, TN

Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence

Award of Honor recipients were invited to apply for the highest safety honor, the Rusty Demeules Award for Safety Excellence. It honors long-time former FMA volunteer Rusty Demeules' passion for creating safe work cultures and is presented to one company each year that best exemplifies a dedication to safety. Winners are determined by the FMA Safety Technology Council. This year's finalists are:

Nova Group, Inc. – Napa, CA

O'Neal Manufacturing Services – Pittsburgh, PA

The winner and honorable mention will be announced at the recognition dinner on May 9.

Safety Award of Merit

The 2023 Safety Award of Merit is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2022 that is better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) rate by 10% or greater, based on their NAICS code.

Companies receiving the 2023 Safety Award of Merit are:

651 Vanner, Inc. – Hilliard, OH

Actron Entities, Inc. – Clearwater, FL

Anderson Dahlen Inc. – Ramsey, MN

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Lakeville, MN

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Dawsonville, GA

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Detroit Lakes, MN

BTD Manufacturing, Inc. – Washington, IL

Buhler Aeroglide – Cary, NC

Cleveland-Cliffs Tubular Components, LLC – Walbridge, OH

Defiance Metal Products (North 66) – Defiance, OH

Defiance Metal Products ( Seneca ) – Defiance, OH

GH Metal Solutions (Airport Rd.) – Fort Payne, AL

GH Metal Solutions (Wiliams Ave.) – Fort Payne, AL

Hartford Finishing Inc. – Hartford, WI

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. (Beaver Dam West) – Beaver Dam, WI

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. ( Mayville South ) – Mayville, WI

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc. – Wayland, MI

Mech-Tronics – Melrose Park, IL

Precision Build Solutions, LLC (Tampa Tank/FL Structural Steel) – Tampa, FL

Re:Build Optimation Technology LLC – Rush, NY

Richards Sheet Metal Works, Inc. – Ogden, UT

SafeRack, LLC (SixAxis LLC) – Andrews, SC

Shickel Corporation – Bridgewater, VA

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Thomson, GA

Standard Iron & Wire Works – Sauk Centre, MN

Safety Award — Honorable Mention

The 2023 Safety Award — Honorable Mention is presented to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for calendar year 2022 that is at least equal to but less than 10% better than the published BLS rate based on their NAICS code.

Companies receiving the 2023 Safety Award — Honorable Mention are:

Mayville Engineering Co. Inc ( Greenville ) – Greenville, MS

Precision Build Solutions, LLC (Tampa Tank/FL Structural Steel) – Gibsonton, FL

Most Improved Safety Record Award

The 2023 Most Improved Safety Record will be awarded to Action Stainless & Alloys, Riverside, Missouri, for being the Safety Award winner with the greatest percentage of improvement over the prior year.

"On behalf of FMA, I am pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Safety Awards," said Edward Youdell, president and CEO of FMA. "Once again we have an impressive list of companies across the country that continue to be committed to developing a culture of safety excellence. I heartily congratulate the winners and thank them for continuing to raise their safety standards and practices to ensure their employees return home in the same good condition they arrived at work."

For more information on the awards program, the Safety Conference, or FMA membership, please visit fmamfg.org or call 888-394-4362.

About FMA

FMA is a professional organization with more than 2,500 members working together to improve the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry. Founded in 1970, FMA brings metal fabricators and equipment manufacturers together through technology councils, educational programs, networking events, and the FABTECH® trade show. The official publications of FMA include The FABRICATOR®, The Tube & Pipe Journal®, STAMPING Journal®, The WELDER®, The FABRICATOR en Español, Canadian Metalworking®, and Canadian Fabricating & Welding®.

CONTACT: Ann Schneider, anns@fmanet.org

View original content:

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)