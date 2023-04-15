UPS TEAMSTERS RALLY FOR A STRONG CONTRACT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

340,000 UPS Teamsters Fight for Better Pay, More Full-time Jobs, Safety

ORANGE, Calif., April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, UPS Teamsters, and local leaders from throughout Southern California rallied at Teamsters Local 952 in Orange, Calif., on April 15, as the union gears up for negotiations on a new contract protecting more than 340,000 package delivery drivers and warehouse logistics workers nationwide.

"There are 12 weeks from Monday until the expiration of the contract. We've stated our intentions. Teamsters will not be working beyond the expiration date of that contract unless there is a new contract that our members deserve, endorse, embrace, and vote on. We are prepared to work seven days a week to get it done," O'Brien said. "This company has made record profits because of the hard work of Teamsters and now it's time for UPS to reward the people who make this company a success."

The Teamsters national negotiating committee will meet with UPS on Monday, April 17, in Washington, DC, to address supplemental negotiations. On April 12, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters demanded UPS stop delaying and resolve supplemental negotiations prior to the start of national negotiations.

The Teamsters' UPS contract is the largest private sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. The current five-year agreement expires July 31, 2023.

"UPS told our members they were heroes during the pandemic, that they were essential. The time for talk is over. The time is now for UPS to put pen to paper, negotiate a contract, sign it, and reward our members for the record profits they've made for this company," said Eric Jimenez, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 952.

"UPS got record profits from the pandemic off your backs. This is your fight and you're going to get what you deserve," said Victor Mineros, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 396 in Los Angeles.

"UPS made $13 billion last year. They gave $5 billion of that to line the pockets of top executives and shareholders in stock buybacks. Every UPS Teamster deserves to share in the profits they created," said Rep. Katie Porter (D-47th).

The Teamsters are fighting to win a strong contract at UPS that seeks to guarantee better pay for all workers, eliminate the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increase the number of full-time jobs, improve job security, end excessive overtime, address safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provide stronger protections against company harassment.

At the rally, UPS Teamster rank-and-file members shared what it's like to work at UPS and called on UPS to deliver on the contract that they deserve.

"One of the biggest issues facing UPS part-time workers is the need for a living wage. We are here to send a message to UPS that your corporate greed must stop now," said Thomas Katakowski, a part-time UPS package handler and member of Local 952. "UPS loves calling us heroes. It's time they treat and pay us like the heroes they say we are."

"UPS feeder drivers move three billion packages a year. UPS has made billions in profits. Now they have the audacity to sit across from us at the bargaining table and question if we deserve a piece. We not only deserve a piece, but we demand our fair share," said Ruben Tiscareño Jr., a 30-year Local 396 member and UPS feeder driver.

Among a long list of speakers and supporters at the rally were Teamsters Western Region Vice Presidents Lindsay Dougherty, Peter Finn, and Chris Griswold, California Labor Federation Executive Secretary-Treasurer Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor Yvonne Wheeler, and Executive Director of the Orange County Labor Federation Gloria Alvarado.

Negotiations come just months after UPS reported record profits, including revenue exceeding $100 billion for the first time and pay of $19 million for UPS CEO Carol Tomé.

UPS Teamsters represented at 176 Teamster local unions across the country are united in the fight for a more secure future.

