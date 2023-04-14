Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Research Highlighting the Clinical Value of Comprehensive Molecular Profiling at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Caris Life Sciences President, Dr. David Spetzler, to present on blood-based testing during a special session of the AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program®

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, today announced that the company and partners within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present four studies across 14 tumor types at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida, at Booth Number 130. Caris President, David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, will also lead an AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program® Special Session from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 titled, "Early and Accurate: Leveraging Blood for Reliable Cancer Detection, Monitoring and Therapy Selection."

Caris Life Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caris Life Sciences) (PRNewswire)

"We are proud of the collaborative abstracts accepted for presentation at AACR, demonstrating the power of Caris' comprehensive molecular profiling and the large-scale collaboration between the growing number of POA sites," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The findings represent important observations, particularly in endometrial and prostate cancer, which enhance our understanding of the pathobiology of disease, potentially leading to novel therapeutics."

"At Caris, our goal is to enable clinicians to make the best individualized treatment choices for their patients, researchers to discover new targets, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President of Caris. "The diversity of the over 455,000 lifetime cases in Caris' unique AI-driven platform enables us to identify ethnic differences in the molecular and tumor microenvironment. Better understanding of these differences may help reduce ethnic health disparities and improve outcomes in cancer patients."

Poster presentations include:

Opposing roles of SPOP mutations in human prostate and endometrial cancers. (Poster Number: 937/20)

April 16, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET

Molecular Characterization of Prostate Cancer Between Hispanic American and Non-Hispanic Whites: Implications for Cancer Ethnic Health Disparities. (Poster Number: 1895/1)

April 17, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Pan-cancer analysis of XPO1 R749Q mutations across 217,570 patients. (Poster Number: 4253/2)

April 18, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

The Heterogeneous Immune and Molecular Landscape of Endometrial Cancer Metastases. (Poster Number: 4538/17)

April 18, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' Booth Number 130. The full abstracts are available on the AACR website.

Marking its 25th anniversary, the AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program® (SSP) is a unique program designed to build bridges and unity among the leaders of the scientific and cancer survivor and patient advocacy communities worldwide. By strengthening communications and forging partnerships between these important communities in the cancer field, the program enhances efforts to accelerate progress in the fight against cancer. Dr. David Spetzler will lead a special interest session at AACR's SSP, highlighting the importance and challenges facing blood-based cancer detection, monitoring and therapy selection and moderated by Anna Barker, Ph.D., FAACR, Chief Strategy Officer at the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute and founder and chair of the AACR Scientist↔Survivor Program®.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 82 cancer centers and academic institutions in the United States and beyond. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and real-world clinical outcomes evidence for over 350,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

