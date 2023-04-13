Stealth Monitoring Supercharges Artificial Intelligence Capabilities with Caliber Communications Acquisition

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Monitoring ("Stealth") announced that it has acquired Caliber Communications and Syncro Monitoring (collectively "Caliber"), further expanding capabilities as the North American leader in technology-driven commercial video surveillance.

Stealth Monitoring (PRNewsfoto/Stealth Monitoring) (PRNewswire)

Stealth Monitoring is excited to announce the acquisition of Caliber Communications and Syncro Monitoring.

Stealth, headquartered in Dallas, TX, and Caliber, based in Stoney Creek, ON are both leading video surveillance businesses focused on designing, installing, and providing proactive remote video monitoring solutions and related services to commercial, construction, financial, industrial, real estate, retail, transportation and logistics, and utility businesses throughout the United States and Canada.

Caliber adds state-of-the-art, patented technology, deep product expertise, and a talented team to Stealth. The combined company will provide its customers with unparalleled security, surveillance, video management capabilities and outstanding service. Stealth will build on its strong history of product development and innovation at both companies, with plans for continued investment across all aspects of the combined business.

"Joining forces with Stealth will allow us to better serve our customers and immediately expand into new markets," says Alex Vourkoutiotis, CEO and Founder of Caliber. He added, "We have spent more than eight years building an advanced technology platform powered by artificial intelligence and secure communications and networking product, that we believe delivers a best-in-class experience for our clients. The power of both companies' investment in technology and operations will enable us to provide a new level of service to customers not possible in the past." Mr. Vourkoutiotis will take on the role of Chief Technology Officer of Stealth, focused on building the industry's most advanced and effective solutions.

The combination of Stealth and Caliber will include more than 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and will provide proactive monitoring of more than 5,000 client sites across North America. The combined companies have patents in cellular communications, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, well positioning them to achieve their mission: to build the world's most trusted intelligent monitoring solutions.

"We were attracted to Caliber for their success in combining cutting edge technology with people and processes to achieve great results for their customers," commented Erik Mikkelsen, President & CRO of Stealth Monitoring. He added, "We were particularly impressed with their people, who exhibit a combination of dedication, teamwork, customer focus, and innovative thinking that is hard to find. We are excited to welcome Caliber's customers, employees, and partners into the Stealth family."

Read more about the new partnership.

The acquisition of Caliber was supported by a new capital investment by Stealth's existing investors: Twin Point Capital, LLR Partners, and Auxo Management.

Stikeman Elliot LLP and DLA Piper LLP (US) provided legal advice to Stealth. Ernst & Young LLP (EY), Moss Adams LLP, and Palo Alto Strategy Group provided financial and technology services to Stealth on the acquisition. BDO Canada LLP and Gowling WLG advised Caliber on the transaction.

Contact Information:

Stealth Monitoring

Erik Mikkelsen

e: erik@stealthmonitoring.com

w: www.stealthmonitoring.com

Caliber Communications

Alex Vourkoutiotis

e: alex@calibercommunications.ca

w: www.calibercommunications.ca

Related Links

https://stealthmonitoring.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stealth Monitoring