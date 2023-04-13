Stars, Stripes and Saltires! Celebrating 25 Years of the New York City Tartan Day Parade

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As New York City Tartan Week kicks off, VisitScotland, in partnership with Johnnie Walker, has designed a cocktail menu in honour of the 25th anniversary of Tartan Day and the NYC Tartan Day Parade.

VisitScotland.com (PRNewsfoto/VisitScotland) (PRNewswire)

From Thursday, April 13th through Saturday, April 15th, New Yorkers can enjoy a taste of Scotland at bars across Manhattan. A specially curated cocktail menu will be on offer at The Foundry Bar at The Westin New York at Times Square, Analogue and The Parlour Room.

To launch the Taste of Scotland – Tartan Week Cocktails, Brand Ambassadors put the finishing touches to the cocktail menu at the Diageo North America Headquarters under the watchful eye of iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Men emblazoned with stars, stripes and saltires.

To continue the tartan theme, each ambassador wore accessories representing clans associated with the Four Corners of Scotland, supplied by Scotland Shop. The Four Corners of Scotland refers to the four distinct whisky regions across Scotland – the home of whisky - where visitors can discover the Johnnie Walker brand homes: Glenkinchie (Lowlands), Cardhu (Speyside), Caol Ila (Islay), and Clynelish (Highlands), as well as the flagship visitor experience Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Cat Leaver, Head of Brand and Global Marketing at VisitScotland said:

"Tartan Day, and Tartan Week offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the strong historical and cultural ties between Scotland and North America and promote ourselves as a must-see destination to audiences in our largest overseas market.

"Rooted in this cultural heritage and a growing visitor trend we are experiencing for artisanal food and drink; we are delighted to partner with the iconic Scottish whisky brand Johnnie Walker on the taste of Scotland menu.

We hope that this inspires New Yorkers to learn more about Scotland and begin planning their next adventure across the pond!"

The menu will feature cocktails such as the Strawberry Smile, Kilted Sour and Bubbly in Blue, which will tingle the tastebuds and whet the appetite for a future Scotland trip. This exclusive Tartan Week cocktail menu forms part of a wider event programme taking place in New York City between April 10th–16th.

VisitScotland

VisitScotland is Scotland's national tourism organisation. Its purpose is to deliver a strategic and coordinated approach to supporting the rebuilding of the visitor economy in a responsible way, to ensure tourism thrives.

The organisation's work will help deliver the Scottish Government's National Strategy for Economic Transformation, and Scotland Outlook 2030, the national tourism strategy, which details the vision of Scotland being the world leader in 21st century tourism.

For VisitScotland's press releases go to Media Centre (visitscotland.org) tourism statistics and frequently asked questions go to http://www.visitscotland.org/

Scotland's connections with the US and Canada , the history of Tartan Day and what takes place during Tartan Week here: Find out more aboutconnections with the US and, the history of Tartan Day and what takes place during Tartan Week here: Tartan Day | Scotland.org

The Striding Men of Johnnie Walker emblazoned with Saltires (the flag of Scotland) and stars and stripes to celebrate connections between Scotland and the US for the 25th Anniversary of the New York City Tartan Day Parade (PRNewswire)

