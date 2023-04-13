Sony Electronics Selects Deloitte as a Strategic Service Provider for its Ci Media Cloud

Deloitte and Sony will bring together end-to-end system integration service capabilities for broadcast, studio, and enterprise customers

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics and Deloitte today announced a strategic collaboration that will significantly advance cloud capabilities for media enterprises. As a result of this alignment, Deloitte joins Sony's list of qualified service providers for its Ci Media Cloud platform. The organizations will also join together in the delivery of a comprehensive suite of media technology consulting and system implementation services for enterprise customers of Ci. Both Deloitte and Sony will be attending the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2023 Show on April 15-19.

Sony's Ci and Deloitte's strategic collaboration will significantly advance cloud capabilities for media enterprises.

Ci is used by several of the world's largest media enterprises, thousands of creative teams, and media professionals across industries and job functions. The platform is a centralized repository designed for teams small and large to store and manage digital content from every stage of the media life cycle, while streamlining and unifying workflows. It's also a premier solution for end-to-end media management, enabling creative teams to collaborate, organize, enrich, review and share media files from virtually anywhere.

As a qualified service provider, Deloitte's media solutions practice will leverage several recent acquisitions — including the deep engineering capabilities of National TeleConsultants (NTC) and the cloud native software solutions of HashedIn — to design, implement and cost effectively customize Ci as a centerpiece of cloud-based and hybrid workflows across the complete professional media lifecycle. This collaboration will allow companies to easily integrate Ci into their media supply chains and production workflows by leveraging Ci's REST API.

"Deloitte is recognized worldwide as a dynamic leader in the professional space and their comprehensive efforts in cloud — from innovation and strategy to consulting and implementation — are outstanding," said David Rosen, vice president of Cloud Applications and Services, Sony Electronics. "As they continue to champion cloud migration and adoption, Deloitte's experience in building focused solutions and their skillful use of Ci's APIs opens up new capabilities and provides additional power and customization that positively impact our community of professional users, allowing for ease of integration and helping to fulfill their most common requests."

"From its extensive experience in production equipment, to Ci's birth in 2013, and its cloud-native service platform of today, Sony Electronics knows the media industry inside and out and is well suited to address the technology solutions needs for media companies," said Jordan Wiggins, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are excited to work with such a distinguished organization and bring innovative thinking to our mutual clients."

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

About Ci Media Cloud

Ci Media Cloud is a cloud-based solution from Sony where users can capture, backup, review, transform and run streamlined media workflows without moving or copying files. It is the only media platform that offers remote file gathering, real-time collaboration, automated transcoding, high-speed file transfer, QC, logging, and archive functionality in a single SaaS subscription. Ci launched in 2013 and is now used by more than 250,000 media professionals each month around the world. For more information, visit cimediacloud.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

