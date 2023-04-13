Michigan Community Celebrates Henry Ford College and Johnson Controls Investments in a Sustainable Energy Future

A Henry Ford College Integrated Energy Master Plan, supported by a $3.1 million appropriation secured by Senator Debbie Stabenow , includes replacement of a 60-year-old network with a modern district heating solution and a new Living Learning Energy Center for workforce innovation.

Results are expected to include at least 60% energy and 40% water efficiency gains, along with a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

A Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program grant transforms the campus and its systems into a living classroom leading to new career pathways for Henry Ford College students.

MILWAUKEE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), alongside leaders from Henry Ford College (HFC), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and Garforth International, today celebrated a $3.1 million appropriation to support a sustainability initiative that demonstrates how schools, cities and organizations across the U.S. can reach their net zero targets, as well as train the next generation of energy leadership.

With an Integrated Energy Master Plan (IEMP) as the cornerstone of the campus transformation, HFC will reach its net zero targets while providing students with an unprecedented educational experience. The Living Learning Classroom experience will support emerging career pathways and foster innovators who will create a more sustainable energy future.

"Henry Ford College has an impressive track record of training students for jobs of the future. This project strengthens that track record by giving students hands-on experience and training with state-of-the-art clean energy equipment, while benefiting the College with greater energy efficient systems. That's why I was so excited to secure these funds in last year's federal budget," said Senator Stabenow.

The IEMP sets the stage for breakthrough results well ahead of HFC's target date of 2040. These include increasing energy efficiency by 60%, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% and increasing water use efficiency by over 40%. The immediate energy transformation includes the following upgrades at the 75-acre main campus:

Heating System: A lower-temperature district energy network, which replaces the 60-year-old inefficient high-temperature system

Air Handling Upgrades: Extensive improvements to air handling equipment for better control, comfort and air quality

Controls and Metering: A campus-wide system upgrade to allow real-time optimization of the College's energy performance, as well as addressing occupant comfort

Lighting: Upgraded to LED lighting campus-wide

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Arrays: Generating clean power from the sun

Water Conservation: Upgraded water fixtures, toilets and zero-water landscaping

Future-forward curriculum fosters next generation of energy leaders

The IEMP is leading the industry forward in its transition to a more comprehensive response for energy-related curriculum, through which students will learn in real time by observing and interacting with the College's own systems. The "living learning classroom" will open new career pathways for students interested in entering a rapidly growing field. HFC's programs offer a one-year major for technicians, a two-year major for project managers and a path to a bachelor's degree in energy production. Graduates will enter the workforce prepared for careers that will provide family-sustaining wages and foster financial equity.

"At Henry Ford College, our mission is student success in all its forms," said Russ Kavalhuna, president, Henry Ford College. "We are grateful to Senator Stabenow for her unwavering support, and for her hard work in securing this appropriation, which will support our students in valuable ways. We believe a better future for our students and community includes a healthy planet, community, and a sustainable energy model. This is one reason we are pleased to partner with companies like Johnson Controls to invest in the sustainability of our facilities and the career pathways of our students. We hope our College will serve as a model to like-minded institutions that are ready to embark on their own sustainable energy and curricular innovation journeys."

The creation and expansion of HFC's Energy Technology Program is supported by the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, a major philanthropic initiative aimed at investing some $15 million in community colleges across North America. In total nearly $3 million has been committed to colleges throughout North America, of which $190,000 has been donated to HFC since 2021 to support more than 50 students interested in energy-related careers. The funding also supports scholarships and builds connections with Detroit-based high schools to encourage interest among prospective students.

Johnson Controls will give priority consideration for employment to graduates of the program as the company continues its drive to bring new and diverse talent to a vital industry shaping the future of our communities and the planet.

"We are honored to partner with forward-thinking higher education institutions to foster the next generation of sustainability experts," said Chuck McGinnis, vice president, North America Sustainable Infrastructure, Johnson Controls. "We're thrilled to see how Henry Ford College, a member of the inaugural cohort of schools in the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program, is leveraging its funds to deploy an IEMP that leads the way in net zero higher education, contributes to a growing field and supports the workforce in its surrounding community."

To date, the Johnson Controls Community College Partnership Program has awarded $2.9 million in grants to 20 community colleges throughout North America, supporting more than 1,750 students through scholarships, toolkits, curriculum support, Johnson Controls employee mentors and more. To learn more about the program, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporatesustainability/community/philanthropy/community-college-partnership.

