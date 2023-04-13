ESI Announces Additions to its Leadership Team

Jason Vallee Joins Company as Chief Executive Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service Holdings LLC ("ESI"), a leading elevator service provider in the Midwest, announces the addition of Jason Vallee to the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Executive Officer. The ESI platform operates six brands in seven markets across the Midwest in Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Toledo, Detroit, Columbus, Madison, and Minneapolis. All six of ESI's brands have decades of heritage in their markets and are operated by their locally based leadership and highly skilled technician teams. ESI continues to be an independent company that is proud to provide high-quality elevator service to its customers.

In his role as CEO, Jason will be focused on continuing the growth trajectory of ESI's existing Midwest platform while working to expand the overall business into new markets. As the business continues to grow, Jason will be focused on maintaining ESI's uncompromising standards of customer service and safety by recruiting top industry talent and enhancing the company's execution tools, technology, and processes.

Prior to joining ESI, Jason worked in the elevator business for 17+ years in a variety of sales, leadership, and strategic roles for large international elevator companies. Jason is a Chicago native who comes from a 3rd generation elevator family and is passionate about vertical transportation. "The opportunity to lead a service-focused, growth-minded independent elevator company that is anchored by high quality local leadership was the main reason I made the decision to take on this role. We will continue to support our local communities, deliver uncompromised service to our customers, and be the elevator employer of choice in the markets where we operate," said Vallee.

In addition, ESI announces the promotion of Mike Tambone to lead the company's finance organization as Vice President of Finance. Mike brings to the role extensive financial leadership experience within the elevator business, and he will be focused on developing ESI's financial capabilities as well as integrating new markets into the platform.

Jason and Mike join President Brett McCay as the leadership team of the ESI platform. Together, they will focus on expanding ESI's offering of high-quality independent elevator service in all its markets. "I look forward to partnering with Jason and Mike to grow ESI's footprint and sustain its mission of superior service to its customers," said McCay.

About ESI

Elevator Service Holdings ("ESI"), headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is an elevator service platform that operates six brands in seven markets in the Midwest. ESI performs elevator maintenance, repair, testing, modernization, and installation for the commercial, municipal, industrial, and residential markets. All six of ESI's brands have decades of heritage in their markets and are operated by their locally based leadership and highly skilled technician teams. ESI continues to be an independent company that is proud to provide high-quality elevator service that keeps its customers' buildings running efficiently with the utmost respect for customers' operations. For additional information, visit www.esielevator.com/

