HCCA Releases 2023 Edition of its Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

MINNEAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual—an essential resource for both new and seasoned healthcare compliance professionals. The manual is available now for purchase or content preview on the HCCA website.

This two-volume manual features first-class guidance and insights on the fundamentals of program management, risk assessments, compliance training, auditing and monitoring, and much more. It includes 80+ actionable program-related resources such as sample board reports, checklists, forms, surveys, and policy templates that practitioners can download and edit to develop and maintain an effective healthcare compliance program.

New content for 2023 includes:

A new section on Vendor Management, with a focus on monitoring contractor performance and proactive risk

New information on patient access, information blocking, and the 21 st Century Cures Act in the Health Information Management section

In the section covering Patient Privacy and Security, new content regarding social media

In the Revenue Cycle section, new information on credit balances, implantable medical device credit reporting, and surprise billing and the No Surprises Act

Purchasing options include a one-year online subscription, a two-volume set of softcover books, and a money-saving print and online bundle. For more information, visit www.hcca-info.org/chcm

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with SCCE to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, HCCA serves more than 12,000 members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

HCCA offers 50+ conferences annually, weekly webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

