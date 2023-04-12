Guaranteed Rate Creates a Digital Insurance Marketplace to Make Life Easier for Customers

One Application Can Now Unlock a Full Spectrum of Insurance Options

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, backed by the nation's second-largest retail mortgage lender, Guaranteed Rate, now offers customers a convenient way to compare and purchase home, auto, life and other insurance policies from more than 50 top-rated carriers, all at once, with a single online application.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate Insurance) (PRNewswire)

The new digital insurance marketplace is embedded into Guaranteed Rate's home financing application process, offering an additional way to get to the closing table faster. The insurance marketplace has been designed to integrate with other business partnerships outside of mortgage to make purchasing insurance that much easier for customers.

"This platform is another example of how Guaranteed Rate Insurance is driving fintech innovation," Guaranteed Rate Head of Insurance and Executive Vice President, Jeff Wingate, said. "Our goal is to create a seamless and easy-to-use digital experience to meet our customers' fast-paced lifestyles."

The application process is simple: Customers can enter basic demographic information to receive a variety of quotes for home and auto insurance coverage. Anyone facing sticker shock with their latest insurance bill can quickly check to see if better and more affordable coverage options are available.

To create this new insurance marketplace, Guaranteed Rate's Insurance Product and Technology team leveraged their nearly 30 years of insurance technology expertise to build an innovative, proprietary, secure and intuitive end-user digital experience.

"As we continue to rapidly innovate, our goal is to continue to provide customers with best-in-class online tools that simplify the process of shopping for, comparing and purchasing insurance. That's our commitment," said Ryan Haggard, Guaranteed Rate Insurance's Vice President and Head of Insurance Product and Technology.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance will continue to expand its digital insurance marketplace throughout 2023 and beyond, offering additional carriers and integrated products to the platform providing customers with more options and even faster results.

"Our parent company has long been a technology pioneer and leader in home mortgages," Wingate added. "We are now perfectly positioned to offer a digital insurance marketplace to ensure that our customers are properly covered and confident in their insurance options."

The Guaranteed Rate Insurance marketplace is available online at rate.com/insurance with agents readily available to help guide and advise coverage to customers throughout the process.

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 50 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Insurance