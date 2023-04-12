Equifax Supports More Informed Hiring Decisions with New Talent Report™ Employment Flex

Patent-Pending Solution Delivers Unique Employer Preview Functionality for Enhanced Customization and Visibility

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) launched a new pre-employment verification solution, Talent Report™ Employment Flex , designed to help employers and background screeners more easily verify a candidate's specific employment records in support of more informed hiring decisions. With its patent-pending design and functionality, Talent Report Employment Flex allows users to customize the report output, with the option to preview all of a candidate's available employer names and choose only the desired records. This provides greater flexibility and control for those who may only want to verify a candidate's employment with specific employers that are most relevant to the job.

"Employers recognize that pre-employment screening can help them identify the best possible candidates for their open roles," said Joe Muchnick, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Employer Services and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "At the same time, candidates expect to move through the hiring process at an increasingly rapid pace. With Talent Report Employment Flex, our unique preview functionality gives background screeners and employers more control over the report output while helping to expedite the screening process, helping employers make hiring decisions faster in a competitive market for job applicants."

Talent Report Employment Flex provides verified employment data from The Work Number® database, leveraging 604 million employment records across 2.6 million contributing employers. Under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose may use Talent Report Employment Flex to preview a list of a candidate's employers and choose the desired employment records.

Talent Report Employment Flex is patent-pending. The product joins a full suite of pre-employment verification solutions offered by Equifax Workforce Solutions to help meet the diverse needs of employers and background screeners. Consumers can access and manage their employment and income data stored in The Work Number® database by clicking here . For more information on Talent Report Employment Flex, please click here .

