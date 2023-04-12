Dominion Energy Announces Retirement of Stoddard, Hiring of Public Service Enterprise Group's Carr for Chief Nuclear Officer Role

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced that Daniel G. Stoddard, senior vice president & chief nuclear officer and president-Contracted Assets, will retire, effective Aug. 1, 2023. The company also announced that it has hired Eric S. Carr, president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear. Carr will begin his tenure at Dominion Energy on June 5, 2023, as president-Nuclear Operations and will add the chief nuclear officer title on July 1, 2023.

Said Robert M. Blue, chair, president and chief executive officer:

"Dan Stoddard has had a remarkable 17-year run at Dominion Energy, and for the past seven has overseen the safe, efficient operations of our nuclear fleet. His distinguished leadership has ensured that our nuclear units provide reliable energy to millions of homes and businesses across Virginia, South Carolina, and New England. Beyond our company, Dan has also been an outstanding leader in the nuclear industry, and we will miss his steady hand and thoughtful approach. At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Eric Carr to the company. Eric has more than two decades of experience in the nuclear industry, and the generating stations he has led have been recognized for their exemplary performance."

Stoddard, who had served the U.S. Navy aboard the USS James K. Polk and who had been plant general manager at H.B. Robinson nuclear station in Hartsville, S.C., joined Dominion Energy in 2006 as director-Nuclear Station Safety & Licensing and was named site vice president at North Anna Power Station later that year. He became vice president-Nuclear Operations in 2010 and senior vice president-Nuclear Operations in 2011. Stoddard was promoted to chief nuclear officer in 2016 and assumed his current duties in late 2019.

Stoddard will transition to senior vice president and president-Contracted Assets on July 1.

Carr was appointed president and chief nuclear officer of PSEG Nuclear in 2019, overseeing operations for the Hope Creek and Salem nuclear generating stations in Salem County, N.J., including 1,600 employees and nearly 3,500 MW of total capacity. Before becoming chief nuclear officer, he was vice president-Hope Creek Generating Station and acting vice president and plant manager-Salem Generating Station. He received his senior reactor operating license while at Peach Bottom Nuclear Generating Station in York County, Pa. Carr earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Widener University.

