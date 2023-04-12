New graphics cards include the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070, and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 features a MaxContact heatsink, 12VHPWR support and new 11-blade Axial-tech fans producing 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 offers wide case compatibility, military-grade capacitors and ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing to help ensure reliable performance

Dual GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards feature a retro-futuristic aesthetic; at 269 mm long and powered by a single PCIe® cable, they also support small form factor builds

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced four new GeForce RTX™ graphics cards: the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070. The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599, the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

ASUS today announced four new GeForce RTX™ graphics cards: the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070. (PRNewswire)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070

ASUS Announces Four GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Cards including the ROG Strix, TUF, and ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 is 3.12 slots thick and 338.9 mm long, providing increased surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow while utilizing the new cyberpunk design and ultra-rigid structure of its larger siblings. A 16-pin power connector ensures compatibility with the latest 12VHPWR PSU standard, and an adapter is included to ensure compatibility with other power supply. These cards also feature three new 11-blade Axial-tech fans which can push 31% more air volume and 56.3% more static pressure than its predecessors on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080. A massive vented backplate ensures airflow, and 0 dB technology keeps the cards silent under lighter workloads.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 also includes performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, two FanConnect II headers, ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync, and ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality.

Performance and reliability meet in the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070

ASUS also offers a TUF Gaming variant of the GeForce RTX 4070, complete with the same powerful GPU as the Strix version, with a slightly thicker heatsink and shorter card design. A wide vent on the high-strength aluminum backplate improves airflow compared to previous-generation models. The card measures at 3.15 slots, 301 mm length, and includes new 11-blade Axial-Tech fans.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 also offers the Dual BIOS switch and a redesigned ARGB TUF logo, alongside the military-grade capacitors and Auto-Extreme manufacturing quality.

Create the perfect build with all-new black and white Dual GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs

For the first time since the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series family of graphics cards, the ASUS Dual cards are back in the mix. Now available in the standard black color tone and a new white version the ASUS Dual cards have been redesigned with a new look for the 40 Series, evoking retro-futuristic style elements, including a semi-transparent view onto the heatsink at the top of the card.

The ASUS Dual cards include an all-aluminum backplate, 11-blade Axial-tech fans, and a Dual BIOS switch. The Dual GeForce RTX 4070 has two fans, giving the card a total length of just 267.1 mm, offering much greater compatibility with compact systems. Featuring a single 8-pin PCIe power connector, the Dual GeForce RTX 4070 can be easily deployed into an existing build.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC and the Dual GeForce RTX 4070 (OC and non-OC versions) are available now in North America at Newegg and the ASUS Eshop for $649 and $599, respectively.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070 (OC and non-OC versions) will be available in April 2023. Please contact your local ASUS representative for more information.

For more information, please visit: https://www.asus.com/us/site/Graphics-Cards/GeForce-RTX-40-Series/

ASUS GeForce RTX 40 Series landing page: https://www.asus.com/microsite/Graphics-Cards/GeForce-RTX-40-Series/

SPECIFICATIONS[1] ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070 OC Edition

ROG Strix GeForce RTX™ 4070

NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070 OC Edition

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX™ 4070

NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX™ 4070 OC Edition

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX™ 4070

NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX™ 4070 White OC Edition ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX™ 4070 White Edition

NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX™ 4070

CUDA Cores: 5888

12 GB GDDR6X

PCIe Interface: 4.0

1 x Native HDMI 2.1

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

[1] Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

