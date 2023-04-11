WELLNESS NATURAL USA INC. EXPANDS ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED CASHEWS IN SIMPLYPROTEIN® PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CRISPY BARS

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, DE is expanding their voluntary recall of its SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar, which is sold in a 15-count variety pack that contains two other flavors, because it may contain undeclared cashews. The initial recall which included a single lot has been expanded to include all lots within expiration, the Best Before dates are indicated below. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were only distributed in Costco stores nationwide in the United States.

The product comes in a 15-count variety pack which includes 5 Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The product is marked with a Best Before date and Lot number on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) and on the outside carton (UPC 6 86207 80906 8). The photographs below indicate the location of Best Before date markings. Any product with the Best Before date between 11 APR 2023 and 14 MAR 2024 is included in this expanded recall.

The recall was voluntarily initiated due to a consumer complaint, which is the only reported reaction to date. It was determined the product may potentially contain undeclared cashew. The expansion comes following a decision by Wellness Natural USA Inc. to exercise an abundance of caution while the root cause of the contamination continues to be investigated.

Costco stores in the United States who are in possession of the product are urged to stop sales and distribution immediately, contain and isolate the affected products, and contact Wellness Natural USA Inc. for verification and disposal instructions. Consumers who have purchased the impacted products and have a sensitivity to cashew should not consume the product and return them to Costco for a full refund.

This product and the two other flavors in the carton, which declare cashew as an allergen, are safe to consume for people who do not have a sensitivity to cashew.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to contact@wellnessnaturalinc.com between the hours of 9:00 – 5:00 EST, Monday thru Friday.

