Stickley Unveils New Product Introductions at the International Home Furnishings Market

MANLIUS, N.Y., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Spring 2023 edition of the International Home Furnishings Market in High Point, North Carolina, L. & J.G. Stickley will introduce products that fulfill dreams of relaxed luxury and effortless comfort. A whole-home lifestyle collection, Maidstone, creates rooms of casual elegance with earthy, natural details; the Portfolio120 collection is expanded with stylish curved upholstery; and new power motion seating brings more options to a popular category. All products will be shown at Stickley's new High Point showroom at 200 North Hamilton Street.

Stickley introduces a new lifestyle collection and more at Spring Market in High Point, NC .

MAIDSTONE

The Maidstone Collection conjures an atmosphere of refreshing breezes, tall, waving grasses, and sun-dappled woods. Updating traditional design with natural style elements, it's a collection that's wholly relaxed and livable. It offers 34 pieces—16 living room, 6 dining room, and 12 bedroom—including 10 pieces with optional woven jute; an upholstered bed is available in queen, king, and California king sizes.

Maidstone begins with solid red oak in two cerused finishes, Sandbank and Pier, that underscore the wood's deep, open grain. Its lines are clean yet inviting, with chamfers, bevels, and curved seating softening its edges. Woven jute surface details, upholstery fabrics in earthy tones and textures, and quiet Warm Nickel hardware bring the collection back to nature where it was born.

PORTFOLIO120 UPHOLSTERY

To further develop our eclectic, modern Portfolio120 collection, we've added a chic curved seating group and accent chair. The 104-inch Hayward Curved Sofa features a broad arm that curls inward, loose cushions, and low-profile block feet, while five Hayward Curved Sectional frames let customers build longer arced sofas or a unique circular seating area. Hayward is joined by the Oleander Curved Swivel Chair with its enveloping flared arms, tight seat, and finished pedestal of solid oak.

CHESTER MOTION UPHOLSTERY

A new addition to our popular motion seating is the Chester Power Motion group, comprised of a modern roll-arm sofa, loveseat, and reclining chair. All share a wall-recline function with a two-button controller and USB charging port, articulating headrests, deeply comfortable seat and back cushions, tapered square feet, and nailhead trim.

L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

