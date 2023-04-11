Freedom of Mobility Forum Publishes Key Takeaways From Inaugural Live Debate

AMSTERDAM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Freedom of Mobility Forum (PRNewswire)

Mobility, decarbonization, global objectives emerge as headline topics

International panel expressed opinions on the environmental, social and financial impacts of providing accessible, safe and sustainable freedom of mobility

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third party, has published key takeaways from the inaugural live digital debate on the topic, "In a decarbonized world, will freedom of mobility be affordable to only a happy few?"

A summary and replay of the key takeaways are available on the Freedom of Mobility Forum website. Stakeholders can use the takeaways to leverage dialogue in their respective domains. Going forward, the platform will serve as a source of information and curated content related to the Topic of the Year in between annual editions of the Forum.

The lively two-hour debate on March 29 featured a range of insights on mobility, decarbonization and objectives from the international group of six panelists, providing diverse perspectives from various regions around the world.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, a co-chair of the Freedom of Mobility Forum Advisory Board and debate panelist representing the business community, said the diversity of opinions on mobility and collaborative spirit from the debate panelists is a reason to be optimistic for the future.

Tavares shared thoughts on his experience in the debate in a video post.

Freedom of Mobility Forum

The Freedom of Mobility Forum, initiated by Stellantis and facilitated by Wavestone as a neutral third-party, is an international gathering of passionate problem-solvers committed to fact-based discussions that challenge the status quo, expand perspectives and identify how best to enable safe, affordable and sustainable freedom of mobility for a society facing the implications of global warming. For more information visit: freedomofmobilityforum.org.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis