INDOCHINO DEBUTS SPRING/SUMMER 2023 COLLECTION & EXPANDS WOMENSWEAR

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. This new collection features the brand's first ever dual-gender campaign imagery and celebrates the personal stories that fashion brings to life. In conjunction with the collection's debut, INDOCHINO has announced it will be expanding its women's offering to their e-commerce channel, following a successful rollout in select physical showrooms last fall.

INDOCHINO debuts their Spring/Summer 2023 collection with the brand’s first ever dual-gender campaign imagery and announces the expansion of their women’s offering across both e-commerce and their complete network of owned showrooms in North America. (PRNewswire)

The core theme for this bold collection is "A Story In The Making," which speaks to the power of personal style and the real life memories that customers create in their INDOCHINO suiting. Photographed in the stunning city of Oaxaca, Mexico, the collection and campaign imagery is also inspired by the city's lively colors, rich heritage, artistic architecture and textile making traditions. The collection provides an array of elevated pieces that can be easily layered or mixed and matched, satisfying shoppers' increased interest in versatility and unexpected styling, while also providing a robust variety of options for formal events.

Further to the core theme of the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, INDOCHINO is excited to expand their custom apparel offering with a fit that celebrates the female form. This makes the brand the first to sell custom women's apparel digitally on a mass scale. Throughout the Fall of 2022, INDOCHINO was able to successfully pilot the launch of this new offering. With an overwhelmingly positive customer response, INDOCHINO is excited to support the omni-channel experience for their entire customer base. The first half of 2023 will see womenswear become available across the complete network of INDOCHINO's owned showrooms throughout North America.

"We are pleased with the early success of our women's fit and look forward to seeing its continued growth fueled by this expansion across e-commerce and our physical showroom network," said Drew Green, CEO of INDOCHINO. "Our mission is to empower shoppers to place themselves at the center of their own story, guiding them emotionally and practically through the process of creating custom clothing to feel like their truest self. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection and its corresponding campaign imagery bring that vision to life in a beautiful way, which we are proud to share with the world."

Additionally, with the 2023 wedding season already in full swing, INDOCHINO is equally focused on driving continued growth and excitement for their events business. This season, they will join forces with another world class wedding brand, David's Bridal, for a unique partnership that helps customers to create their dream custom wedding suit.

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also recently named to the Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omni-channel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INDOCHINO