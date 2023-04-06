Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Highlights Outstanding First Quarter Results with Strong Same-Store Sales and New Unit Growth

ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe ended Q1 with positive same-store sales driven in part by successful digital campaigns and new menu innovation.

Sales Growth & Marketing Innovation

With the launch of new breakfast menu items – the Cali Breakfast Flatbread and Super Sunrise Sunset Smoothie – alongside the fan-favorite Peanut Butter Crunch Flatbread, Tropical Smoothie Cafe drove an increase in transactions for the breakfast daypart. Breakfast is served all day at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a key differentiator for the brand in the fast-casual space.

The brand implemented several initiatives that were successful in driving incremental sales like the re-release of the popular Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie made available only in digital channels for Valentine's Day. Participation in a second T-Mobile Tuesday promotion exposed the brand to over 4 million potential new fans with the app becoming the #1 downloaded app in the food and beverage category in the Apple app store the day the promotion launched. The brand also hosted its second Tropic Fan Fest, a week-long guest appreciation effort which successfully drove food trial via the loyalty program.

"Exposing the brand to new guests and rewarding our super fans who visit more frequently is a focus for us this year," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We're thrilled that our efforts resonated with guests this quarter, and it's clear that these initiatives drove a broadscale uptick in transactions, brand awareness and loyalty."

Franchise Growth

Additionally, the brand opened 41 new cafes in the first quarter of this year, continuing to expand its footprint in key growth markets across the country. Franchisees also signed 42 new franchise agreements that will continue to fuel new unit growth. A majority of these new openings were with existing franchisees, a testament to the brand's strong results, support system and scalable business model.

Convention Spotlight

Tropical Smoothie Cafe also held its annual convention in mid-March to recognize its dedicated franchisees. More than 295 franchisees were honored across 30 categories, with those franchisees receiving awards ranging from high-performing sales to brand value awards.

"I'm extremely proud of the continued dedication and commitment from our franchisees, and that was made more evident at our annual convention last month," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Looking back at everything our franchisees have accomplished, from raising a substantial amount of money for No Kid Hungry to being a driving force in maintaining guest satisfaction, it's clear that they deserve every ounce of recognition possible. Our entire system has shown a relentless effort to maximize this brand's potential."

Awards

Tropical Smoothie Cafe continues to receive recognition in the franchise industry, again ranking #1 in the Juice and Smoothie category on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also ranked as one of the top ten fastest growing brands in the nation according to Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchise list.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,235 locations nationwide. For more than 25 years, the brand has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Franchise Times Top 500, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains, to name a few. Most recently, the brand was awarded the highest score in the QSR Segment with a Fund Score of 920 by FRANdata.

Ideal franchisees should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $277,000 – $584,000.

