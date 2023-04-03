Prospect Medical Offers Highly Competitive Hiring Incentives to Recruit Nursing Staff and Clinical Specialists to Its 7-Hospital Network in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical is offering highly competitive hiring incentives to recruit registered nurses, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, clinical laboratory scientists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists to its comprehensive network of five acute care hospitals and two behavioral health hospitals in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

The incentives include generous sign-on bonuses, loan forgiveness, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance for RNs, LVNs, and CNAs. To take one example, a critical care RN with five years of experience could receive a $25,000 sign-on bonus, up to $50,000 in loan forgiveness over five years, $3,000 annually for tuition reimbursement, and $10,000 in relocation expenses if coming from outside California (or between $5,000 and $10,000 if already in state).

"We are excited to offer these very robust incentives to qualified nurses and clinical specialists who want to help us accomplish our mission of providing high-quality, compassionate medical and behavioral health services in Southern California," said Donald Kreitz, Prospect Medical's Senior Vice President California Hospitals, "We believe these incentives compare very favorably – and, in some cases, even exceed – similar hiring incentives currently being offered by competing hospitals and health systems in our markets."

Prospect Medical hospitals are located in highly diverse, multicultural communities that rely on their services for accessible and affordable health care. The hospitals include Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Hollywood and Van Nuys, Los Angeles Community Hospital at Los Angeles, Norwalk and Bellflower and Foothill Regional Medical Center. Many nurses speak highly of their experience working in the health system's hospitals, including at Southern California Hospital at Culver City (SCH-CC), a 420-bed acute care hospital located on the Westside of Los Angeles.

"Our hospital is a great place to get experience because we work with such a diverse patient population with many different types of cases. This exposure gives a nurse a breadth of experience to prepare them for any specialty," said Melissa, RN, charge nurse, medical-surgical, at SCH-CC.

"Many hospitals don't offer the great learning opportunities that I've had here at Southern California Hospital at Culver City," said Dannielle, RN, emergency department. "The emergency department has allowed me to work with many different types of patients – from chest pain to ankle sprain, from the emergent to the urgent, I get it all. Working alongside other colleagues with varied experience, as well as doctors of many specialties, has allowed me to use critical thinking and hone my skills."

Prospect Medical's California Hiring Incentives include:

RN Incentive Programs

Sign-on bonus (1 year of experience)

Critical Care, ER/UC, OR, Cath Lab : $25,000 ; Med-surg, Tele, SA, ARU, BHU, WC: $20,000

Loan forgiveness (Must remain employed for 2 years from date of last payment)

$10,000 /year and total of $50,000 for 5 years

Tuition reimbursement

$3,000 annual reimbursement

Relocation to Southern California

Out-of-state RNs with acute care experience: $10,000

In-state CA RNs with acute care experience: $5,000 - $10,000

LVN Incentive Programs

Sign-on bonus (1 year of experience)

Med-surg, Tele, SA, ARU, BHU, WC: $7,000

Loan forgiveness (Must remain employed for 2 years from date of last payment)

$5,000 /year with a total of $25,000 for 5 years

Tuition reimbursement

$3,000 annual reimbursement

Relocation to Southern California

Out-of-state or In-state LVNs with acute care experience: $5,000 - $7,000

CNA Incentive Programs

Sign-on bonus (1 year of experience)

Med-surg, Tele, SA, ARU, BHU, WC: $6,000

Loan forgiveness

$2,500 /year with a total of $5,000 for 2 years

Tuition reimbursement

$3,000 annual reimbursement

Relocation to Southern California

Out-of-state CNAs with acute care experience: $5,000 - $7,000

In-state CA CNAs with acute care experience: $5,000 - $7,500

Clinical Laboratory Scientists, Respiratory Therapists, Occupational Therapists and Physical Therapists Incentive Programs

Loan forgiveness

$10,000 /year and total of $50,000 for 5 years

Employees must remain employed for 2 years from date of last payment

Tuition reimbursement

$3000 annual reimbursement

For more information about Prospect Medical's California Nursing Hiring careers and Incentives, go to pmh.com/careers. To read more testimonial from our nurses, go to Los Angeles or Orange County.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Established in 1996, Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., is a national leader in fully integrated healthcare. We are proud to provision healthcare services for more than 600,000 enrolled members through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers, and health plans. Prospect owns and operates 16 hospitals and more than 165 clinics and outpatient centers, with primary operations in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas. www.pmh.com

