General Motors Names Brose a 2022 Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors recognized Brose as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this week.

GM's Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 7th time Brose has received the award.

"On behalf of the entire Brose organization, I want to thank General Motors for recognizing Brose with a Supplier of the Year award for the sixth time in a row," says Wilm Uhlenbecker, President, Brose North America. "We do not take it for granted. The partnership we have built with General Motors is important to us and our team works hard to be deserving of this award every year. A trusting and mutually beneficial relationship between supplier and customer is a tough achievement in challenging times, and I am appreciative of the individuals on both sides who are making it work."

"We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team."

Each year, GM's Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Brose North America

Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. Every other new car worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product. The company's intelligent solutions for vehicle access and interiors provide greater comfort and flexibility. Innovative concepts for thermal management increase efficiency and contribute to environmental and climate protection. Brose's systems understanding enables new functions in all kinds of vehicles – whether on four or two wheels. Now including the joint venture Brose Sitech, the company employs 30,000 people at around 70 locations in 25 countries. In 2022, the Brose Group generated sales of around 7.5 billion euros.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, https://www.holden.com.au/?evar25=gm_media_releaseBaojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

