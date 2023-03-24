This Week in People & Culture News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire, including a new program to help prepare neurodiverse individuals for a driving test.
- BMO and 1871 Open WMNfintech Applications to Support Progress of Women-Led Startups
The program bridges the gender gap in the startup and tech community by giving women entrepreneurs access to a powerful ecosystem focused on helping them grow their businesses and bring innovative technologies and products forward that support the financial sector.
- Nicklaus Children's Launches DRIVE Program to Prepare Neurodiverse Individuals for a Driving Exam
A trained behavioral analyst helps guide students through each scenario while monitoring student stress and anxiety levels. In addition to the VR experience, students work with the behavioral analyst to learn the rules of the road through a tailored course curriculum.
- American Council of Learned Societies Launches HBCU Faculty Fellowship and Grant Program
The new program will advance the scholarly contributions of humanities and interpretive social sciences faculty at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), in recognition of their rich history in nurturing generations of scholars and accelerating vital social change.
- Omaha Children's Museum Opens A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland
The exhibit, a collaborative effort between Omaha Children's Museum and the local Indigenous community, celebrates the people who have called this region home for thousands of years.
- Glossier's 2023 Grant Program for Black-Owned Beauty Businesses now accepting applications
There's a strong track record of success, with Grant Program alumni like Range Beauty, Young King, and Luna Magic appearing on Shark Tank, and Skimdo winning an Allure Best of Beauty Award. Grantees have also gone on to national retail distribution such as Golde and Eadem.
- BRIDGE Announces an Unprecedented Roster of Speakers and the Agenda for its Inaugural Summit and DE&I Retreat
The DE&I trade organization's first annual retreat aims to provide attendees with tangible business practices to operationalize inclusion. Programming includes keynotes and special sessions with chief business leaders from companies like Adidas, IBM, Unilever, and more.
- Designer Brands Joins Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design for Ribbon-Cutting of JEMS by PENSOLE, One of the First Black-Owned U.S. Footwear Factories
The partnership hopes to advance diversity in the footwear industry by helping develop the careers of PLC graduates, who will bring shoe designs to life at the factory and have future products sold exclusively at DSW stores.
- Breaking Barriers: SANS Institute's HBCU+ Academy Expands to Promote Greater Black American Representation in Cybersecurity
"Diversifying the cybersecurity industry requires individuals from various backgrounds, not just those with a computer science background," says Delisha Hodo, Chair of the SANS Institute HBCU committee.
- MedArrive partners with Ouma to bring in-home maternal care to vulnerable Medicaid members
By adding Ouma, MedArrive can now enable access to a longitudinal spectrum of maternal health services that include prenatal and postpartum (PPC) visits, behavioral health screenings and counseling including substance use disorders, perinatal risk stratification, and mitigation counseling, chronic care management and remote patient monitoring (e.g. diabetes, hypertension), lactation support, and more.
- Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Hennessy Select 10 HBCU Students for 2023 Cohort of Hennessy Fellows
The Hennessy Fellows Program offers financial assistance, training and professional development, and curated corporate development experiences to HBCU students. To date, more than 30 students have successfully completed the Hennessy Fellows program.
