Murex Names Ramirez Chief Financial Officer

PLANO, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Murex LLC, a low carbon fuels marketing and logistics company, announced that Mauricio Ramirez joined Murex in March 2023 as Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for Finance, Accounting, Compliance and Risk Management.

From 2014 to 2022, Mauricio was Director of Commodity Sales and Trading at Macquarie Group in Houston. He was responsible for structuring and implementing physical and financial client hedging strategies and managing a global book of more than 50 traders across a wide range of commodities. He spent six years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commodities, Inc., as Vice President, Commodity Sales and Marketing.

Mauricio earned a Bachelors of Electrical Engineering from the University of Houston and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Houston Baptist University. He is enrolled in the Chief Financial Officer program at Columbia Business School.

"We've known Mauricio for many years and we're pleased to have him join us," said Robert C. Wright, President and Co-Founder of Murex. "He helped us when he was at Macquarie, and we believe he brings us unique abilities and talents that will help us to continue to grow and prosper."

About Murex

Murex is the premier low carbon marketing and logistics company for renewable fuels, trading approximately 2 billion gallons of product across 48 states and 20+ countries worldwide.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Murex has been in business over 32 years and operates across multiple commodities including renewable fuels, ethanol, crude, methanol, jet fuel, and diesel. Named the 2nd largest private company in the DFW area in 2022, Murex earns over $3.7 billion in revenue annually and provides turnkey solutions to its biofuel plant partners, managing all aspects of marketing, logistics, regulatory and fleet management. In addition to selling product to all 48 continental states in the US, Murex is a market leader in the renewable fuels export space, controlling over 20% of the ethanol export market. http://www.MurexLLC.com

