VF Developments Completes Renovations and Begins Lease-Up on Modern 1960s "Dingbat" Style Multifamily Community in West Side Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VF Developments, LLC, a minority and female owned and run company, has reintroduced "The Garth" a 1960s Mid Century Modern "dingbat" style six-unit multifamily community property to the highly desirable La Cienega Heights neighborhood, on the Westside of the city of Los Angeles, California after completing major renovations.

VF Developments, LLC, in joint venture with a private investor in August 2020, acquired the Los Angeles multifamily property located at 2034 South Garth Street, Los Angeles, California with the plan of repositioning and adding capital improvements to bring back its original 1960s modernism. Originally built in 1962, VF Development's improvements included enhancements to exterior redesign to enhance the simple clean lines of mid-century modern architecture. These improvements include new wood composite fence, landscaping with bright white rocks and succulents, natural paint color hues, and completely restored and upgraded interior finishes. Victoria Vu, a renowned designer and managing partner of VF Developments, LLC and formerly a leading Halloween costume designer, carefully designed and restored the rental homes. These mid 1960s modern luxury rental homes renovations feature Ring doorbell cameras with keyless entry doors to spacious studios and three-bedroom floor plans with open living area to newly renovated kitchens with modern designer finishes and bathrooms. The kitchen is upgraded with white stone quartz countertops with contemporary custom self-closing cabinetry and high-end Samsung stainless-steel refrigerators with matching gas cooktop with oven and microwave. Stacked washer and dryers included inside each rental home with porcelain tiled bathtubs, and glass shower doors. Each dwelling also features central A/C cooling and heating with recessed lights with luxury style remote control blinds and sleek wood plank floors. The open concept living spaces open out to large patios or balconies with on-site parking.

Victoria Vu commented, "We are excited to reintroduce "The Garth" back into today's market with enhanced exteriors and upgraded interiors. The 1960s in architecture was a transformational era marked by a shift in thinking and values with sleek lines, natural hues, pops of color, mixed materials and timeless style. We wanted to enhance and modernize the building with its straight lines and angled corners with landscaping inspired by Palm Springs. The 1960s had a major boom in supplying demand with these apartment homes with boxy silhouettes known locally as "dingbats"-now a hallmark of Los Angeles real estate."

Rancho Cucamonga based TriWest Contractors completed the stunning renovations for the ownership group and Los Angeles based Drake Real Estate Group will provide property management and leasing services. Anthony Garcia, owner of TriWest Contractors, noted, "We are proud to complete another renovation project for VF Developments and provide more affordable housing for the city of Los Angeles."

The community has a very central location minutes off the 10 Freeway on the La Cienega Boulevard exit. Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Westwood, Palms, and Culver City are just minutes away. The community is walking distance to West Adams, considered one of the last authentic neighborhoods in Los Angeles, recognized for its rich history of architectural and artistic traditions. West Adams is at the center of a blossoming art and music scene, steps away from galleries and eateries filled with locals who inspire and influence the neighborhood's one-of-a-kind culture.

2034 South Garth Avenue has a Walk Score of 83 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. 2034 South Garth Avenue is a 24-minute walk from the Metro E Line (Expo) at the La Cienega / Jefferson Station stop. This location is in the South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles. Nearby parks include Reynier Park, Genesee Avenue Park and Robertson Playground.

About VF Developments: VF Developments, minority and female owned and run company, has acquired over $69 million in multifamily properties since 2015 totaling 39 properties and 242 units. VF Developments strives to provide neighborhoods in gentrifying areas of Los Angeles and Orange County Class A building design finishes at accessible and affordable market rents to future tenants. VF prides itself with the opportunity to create modern living to add value to its communities. With properties ranging from condominiums to multifamily residences in gentrifying areas throughout the greater Los Angeles area and Orange County region. VF manages a multitude of processes including finding unique, off market opportunities, syndicating properties, overseeing renovations, and using unique architecture and interior compositions transforming distressed properties into contemporary, market-ready homes and apartment communities. VF seeks value add investment opportunities and creates significant value for clients and investors. VF Developments is an entrepreneurial company specializing in acquiring, renovating, and managing multifamily properties in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The company targets under-performing and mismanaged multifamily properties in gentrifying areas of these counties. VF also completes significant renovations that modernize and transform dated properties into cutting edge, high quality, best in class living environments - ultimately creating substantial value enhancement for its investors.

