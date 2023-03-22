Omni Logistics Leaders Recipients of the 2023 'Pros to Know' Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive has honored three Omni Logistics executives as winners of the 2023 Pros to Know award. Omni Logistics Chief Procurement Officer, Jim Blaeser along with Director of International Business Services, Nate Nevens, and former Chief Transformation Officer and now President of North American Operations, Andy Tribble, are recipients of the 2023 awards.

The three Omni recipients have all played a critical role in successfully serving customers and providing valuable knowledge and experience to the company and across the industry:

Jim Blaeser defined Omni Logistics' Procurement transformation, which combines a dedicated Business Analytics and Data Science team, a client-centric approach to developing integrated multimodal solutions, and a full scope of expense oversight across the organization. Additionally, Jim developed and still leads Omni Logistics' Business Analytics and Data Science initiative. Jim has assembled a team that focuses on delivering the best possible service at highly competitive rates to Omni Logistics' clients.

As the Director of International Business Services, Nate Nevens has helped Omni Logistics institutionalize systems and processes across 20 countries, including the United States . Nate works closely with carriers, shippers, and receivers to ensure that all parties are on the same page and that the shipping process is smooth and efficient. He works closely with the internal team at Omni Logistics to provide insights into market trends and the latest news across the industry.

Prior to his promotion to President of North American Operations, Andy Tribble focused on business transformation for Omni, identifying opportunities to leverage game-changing technologies that drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and drive the best outcomes for clients. Andy leads projects that increase Omni Logistics' operational efficiency and align internal systems for better data visibility.

"We are truly honored to have three Omni Logistics executives awarded as 2023 'Pros to Know' by Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "This is a testament to the Omni Logistics team's overall vision to constantly innovate top-of-the-line services and solutions to keep the global supply chain moving. I am proud of their contributions to our company and culture and the leadership example they set as we transform the supply chain industry."

"We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs, and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with over 5,000 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics, and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum, and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

