NEXT Life Sciences Announces Launch of Plan A™ Birth Control for Men

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) announced its plans to bring a new contraceptive product for men to market, Plan A™. NEXT is developing Plan A™ to be a safe, effective, fully reversible birth control solution for men.

In connection with the launch of A™, NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. is participating in LSI's 2023 Emerging Medtech Summit in Dana Point, California (LSI USA '23). The event will bring together more than 1,100 top innovators, investors and strategics and 300 vetted emerging medtech companies at the world-class Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach. NEXT will have a table in the Innovator Pavilion and participate in investor meetings.

""NEXT is responding to the growing demand for male contraceptive options by developing Plan A™, a groundbreaking new product designed to give men birth control that is long-lasting, non-hormonal, and reversible on-demand," said L.R. Fox, Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. ""Our mission is to ensure that everyone can make the intentional choice of if and when to have a child. The name Plan A captures our belief that Plan A will become men's first choice in family planning."

NEXT has acquired Vasalgel®, a hydrogel technology with a long track record of success. Vasalgel® is the proprietary technology used in Plan A™. NEXT plans to bring Plan A™ to market by 2026.

"Developing the kind of birth control that men can rely on to help in family planning needs to be more of a priority," said Fox. "Plan A™ has the promise of revolutionize birth control – and NEXT is ready to make the promise of Plan A™ a reality."

The introduction of the Plan A™ represents NEXT's fresh vision to develop novel contraceptive technology that can improve the lives of men and women everywhere.

"We're thrilled to welcome NEXT to LSI USA '23 and to showcase the launch of Plan A™ for male birth control," said Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. "Technologies like Plan A™ represent the next era of medtech innovations that have the potential to create a happier, healthier future for people globally. We look forward to supporting the growth and development of NEXT as a participant in the Innovator Pavilion at LSI USA '23, and beyond this event as a member of the LSI Alumni community."

About LSI

LSI helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI's ecosystem of market research, media, and partnering events, medtech leaders can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. For over 15 years, medtech's global leaders have trusted LSI to cultivate world-class partnering experiences and provide trusted market research and advisory. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

For more information, visit www.ls-intel.com and follow Life Science Intelligence - LSI on LinkedIn.

About NEXT Life Sciences

NEXT Life Sciences, Inc. (NEXT) is a medical device company striving to transform lives through the development of its lead program, Plan A™, a safe, effective, and reversible contraceptive solution for men. NEXT's executive management team and board members have a proven track record of leadership across early-stage research, product development, and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at successful medical device and contraceptive companies that developed and/or launched products that achieved iconic status. For more information, visit https://www.nextlifesciences.org/ and https://www.planaformen.com/ .

Disclaimer

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Statements within this document have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products have not been approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

