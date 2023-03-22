Contingent Workers in 2023: How to Win Tech Talent in An Uncertain Market

Motion's IT Contingent Workforce Guide shares strategies for hiring and retaining contractors at enterprise companies and data on emerging tech skills, IT pay rate trends & more

BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment, a top 15 largest IT Staffing firm in the US, has published the 2023 IT Contingent Workforce Hiring Guide, a report featuring pay rate trends, industry data and market expert advice in hiring and retaining contract workers. This spin-off of Motion's Tech Salary Guide shares the latest strategies for navigating the uncertain marketplace, attracting top talent and finding success alongside contingent workers as an enterprise employer. Key takeaways of the research include:

"With 76% of tech employers struggling to fill roles...the market is leaning into an expanding contingent workforce."

Expect negotiation: layoffs didn't make hiring any easier. Tech unemployment remains near all-time lows at 1.5%, and 73% of recruiters report an increase in negotiation for higher pay rates among candidates. While half of IT candidates are currently saying they would compromise higher pay for more flexibility when it comes to job offers, you can lock down top talent by offering both.



IT leaders at enterprise employers are pivoting to contingent workers. The percentage of IT contract roles has tripled over the past two years, with contract positions being nearly one out of every five tech jobs. With almost 90% of enterprise employers maintaining or increasing budgets this year, funds have shifted from headcount to contractors.



Candidate interview fraud has increased by 92%. With remote hiring, deep fake technology and data security scams on the rise, fake job applicants are so dangerous that the FBI issued a warning. While enterprise companies need a tight, quick interview process when it comes to tech talent, you need to protect your company from scammers with a keen eye or thorough agency partner. (



Show, don't tell contingent workers the way. Candidates seek not only a fair market price, but integration, appreciation and meaningful work. Only 35% of software workers believe their managers really care about their career; retain contingent workers with inclusion in team or company perks, a seamless onboarding experience and the opportunity to impact their career goals or the greater good.



Get ahead of hiring. Continued evolution is driving up demand of top talent required for building out emerging technologies programs. For example, enterprise companies that experience a security breach are five-times more likely to increase IT budget, but there is only one qualified cyber security worker for every 2.4 open roles. Pick specific skillsets and contract the talent you need now.

"With 76% of technology employers struggling to fill roles and layoffs creating questions around what stability really is, the market is leaning into an expanding contingent workforce," said Matt Milano, President at Motion Recruitment. "Competition is fierce; talent reabsorption into the market means that as an IT hiring leader, whether at an enterprise-level company or a startup, you need the right data and business IQ to make your best offer or risk missing out on the tech talent you need for success."

Motion's IT Contingent Workforce Guide provides data and trends on hourly pay rates, hiring strategies and contracting career insights. The information is based on thousands of technologist jobs and verified against other industry leaders' reporting. You can download the guide here.

Motion Recruitment is part of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC, parent company of leading global talent solutions providers. Motion Recruitment offers IT Staffing solutions across North America for contract, contract to hire, and direct hire needs, as well as IT Consulting Solutions through the Motion Consulting Group. Motion is the proud creator of 'Tech in Motion' a networking event and award series connecting tech enthusiasts to meet, learn, and innovate.

