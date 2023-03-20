ZENVIA sets agenda for fourth quarter and full year results

SÃO PAULO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced that its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results will be released after the market close on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Zenvia's senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. To access the webcast presentation, click here.

Additional information regarding Zenvia, including a replay of the webcast when available, can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations Caio Figueiredo Fernando Schneider ir@zenvia.com Media Relations – Grayling Lucia Domville – (646) 824-2856 – lucia.domville@grayling.com Fabiane Goldstein – (954) 625-4793 – fabiane.goldstein@grayling.com

About ZENVIA

ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's unified end-to-end CX SaaS platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

