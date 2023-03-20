Travel Tacoma Launches New Itinerary: Treasures of Days Past

TACOMA, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is thrilled to announce the launch of its spring 2023 itinerary, Treasures of Days Past. This exciting, pre-planned itinerary is intended to take those longing for the sepia-toned simpler times of the past on a journey through this region's rich history. On the trip, visitors will experience the most intriguing and significant landmarks and attractions in Tacoma, Fife, Spanaway, Puyallup and Sumner.

A couple strolls down a nostalgic Memory Lane at LeMay - America's Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington. (PRNewswire)

Treasures of Days Past offers a unique take on Pierce County's history, from the earliest days of settlement to the present day, with stops that embody the best of various decades. Visitors will find a tavern that has changed beautifully little since it was opened in the 1930s; drive-in diners that evoke the 1940s and '50s; a video game arcade filled with nostalgia from the 1980s and '90s; all alongside the stories and relics of pioneers, growers, industrialists, and artists who have shaped this region into the vibrant area it is today.

The itinerary includes visits to several historic sites and sites where history now resides, including the Washington State History Museum, Tacoma's historic Union Station, Puyallup's Meeker Mansion, and the LeMay Collections at Marymount, which is one of the largest publicly viewable car collections in the country. Visitors will also tour the stunning Union Station, once the hub of the city's bustling rail network and now a beautifully restored space that contains several world-class art installations from Tacoma native Dale Chihuly.

"We created this itinerary for history buffs and nostalgics, but really, it's great for anyone who has an interest in fashion, history, art, or architecture," said Matt Wakefield, Travel Tacoma's Chief Data and Marketing Officer. "We're excited to offer visitors step-by-step, day-by-day guide to Pierce County's rich past, from the farmland to the small towns to best attractions in Tacoma."

Treasures of Days Past is a plug-and-play itinerary, inviting visitors to peruse it, see what fits their needs – and what doesn't – make reservations, and go. For more information and to book, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports