Vonage Wins Best CX Solution in CX Awards for Conversational Commerce

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been named a winner in the 2023 CX Awards. The company won "Best CX Solution" for its conversational commerce application, Jumper.ai.

Vonage's end-to-end conversational commerce application enables brands to create omnichannel, messaging-first customer buying experiences across popular messaging, social and web platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Instagram, Twitter, SMS, LINE, Google Ads, brand websites, and more. As social messaging becomes more important to consumers across the globe as a quick and direct way of connecting with their favorite brands, the application meets the needs of major global brands such as L'Oréal, Ben & Jerry's, and Burger King, helping them to connect with consumers, while also turning these conversations into richer AI-enabled customer experiences.

Hailed as the "CX technology industry's highest honor," the CX Awards are hosted and presented by CX Today, a leading international news organization honoring excellence across the customer experience technology industry. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution, and is led by a panel of respected industry experts including customer engagement and digital business strategist, Martin Hill-Wilson, Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst at Metrigy, and Julie Tano-Lawson, Senior Consultant at Cabinet-Conseil CX.

"Vonage has set the standard for CX solutions, a fantastic achievement and very well deserved," said David Dungay, CX Today Editor-in-Chief and Host of CX Awards 2023. "AI is very much the technology of the moment and will only continue to raise the expectations of consumers in the next few years, making solutions like this one all the more timely and important."

"At Vonage, we are committed to creating personalized, meaningful connections that drive customer engagement and build loyalty," said Yash Kotak, Sr. Director of Product Management at Vonage. "Backed by the power of the full Vonage Communications Platform, we will continue to innovate our conversational commerce application to meet customers' evolving needs, with embedded commerce capabilities to drive more engaging experiences from anywhere, on any channel. Vonage is thrilled to be recognized by the CX Awards for this ongoing commitment and dedication to our customers' success."

