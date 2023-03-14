Revolution Trucking's Commitment to Customer Service and Reliability Drives Remarkable Growth in 2022

WADSWORTH, Ohio, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Trucking, the premier transportation provider for North American shippers, is celebrating an impressive year of growth for 2022. Having doubled the number of shipments year-over-year, the company has rapidly expanded into new industry verticals, added to its fleet of trucks, and upgraded to an award-winning Transportation Management Software (TMS).

"Since founding the company in 2019, we've more than doubled our revenues and clients every year. I attribute this success to our industry-leading customer service," said Chairman and CEO James Adams. In fact, Revolution boasts a 99.4% customer retention rate, and consistently exceeds 99% for on-time deliveries. "The thing that sets Revolution apart is our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction," said Adams. "We conduct quarterly customer satisfaction (CSAT) surveys, and have always scored above 75, which is a world-class rating."

Revolution is quickly becoming an industry leader in consumer-packaged goods (CPG), working with the "big box" retailers to deliver goods such as shelf-stable foods, perishables, and paper products. Crucially, Revolution has the capabilities to operate throughout the retail supply chain, from manufacturers to distributors to store fronts, including forward and reverse logistics.

Additionally, they have expanded further into partnerships with government organizations such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for FEMA relief efforts. Adams views disaster relief and recovery not simply as an industry to serve, but as an opportunity to use his expertise for a common good. In 2022, Revolution aided in relief efforts for Ukraine through the collection, storage, and transport of food, medical supplies, and sleeping bags from the U.S. to Poland and Ukraine.

Revolution Trucking is also experiencing a remarkable influence in the automotive sector, supporting OEM's and Tier-1 & 2 suppliers in their "no fail" shipments. From microprocessors to drivetrains to body panels, they move critical components to avoid "line down" situations. "Our experienced staff, ISO 9001:2015 certified processes, and best-in-class technology combine to provide the right information, in real-time, for a truly unique customer experience," Adams said.

In 2022, Revolution's control tower achieved a 99.9% uptime score, reflecting their commitment to reliability across all operations. At Revolution Trucking, it's clear that constant growth is the result of making customer satisfaction and on time delivery the number one priority.

