Plex Chooses unitQ Artificial Intelligence to Gauge Sentiment, Bolster User Experience

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to enhance the customer experience, announced today that free global streaming media giant, Plex, is embracing unitQ to supercharge the user experience for millions of global users.

unitQ (PRNewsfoto/unitQ) (PRNewswire)

Advanced AI technology and machine learning from unitQ are empowering Plex to keep a finger on the pulse of their users.

Plex, the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today, is a one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, sports and music. Available on almost any device, Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV together with the ability to easily search—and save—any title ever made, no matter where it lives. Using the platform as their entertainment concierge, 16 million monthly active users count on Plex for new discoveries and recommendations from all their favorite streaming apps, personal media libraries, and beyond.

"unitQ's real-time Voice-of-the-Customer platform is helping us understand and gain actionable insights from our growing user base so we can take a data-driven approach to enhance the quality of our promotions and overall entertainment experiences that we offer," says Janae Andrus Cox, Director of Community Development at Plex. "Advanced AI technology and machine learning from unitQ are empowering Plex to keep our finger on the pulse of our users' needs to power growth and engagement, and to reduce churn and build brand loyalty."

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures user feedback in more than 100 languages from dozens of sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. In addition to parsing user feedback in real time for unitQ customers to help them inform their decision-making along every touchpoint of the customer journey — unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

"We are humbled that Plex is able to build exceptional experiences with the AI-based actionable insights generated from unitQ," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ Co-Founder and CEO. "unitQ combines user feedback into a single source of truth, and enables leading organizations like Plex to gain a complete view of user feedback in real time to bolster brand reputation and drive growth."

About Plex

Plex is the most comprehensive entertainment platform available today. A one-stop destination to stream movies, TV shows, and music, Plex solves the streaming media struggle by making it quick and easy to find and play any movie or TV show being streamed online. Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and Live TV, paired with the ability to easily search for any title ever made and create a customized watchlist for all the movies and shows you're interested in watching, regardless of where they are being streamed. Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Brothers Discovery, NBC Universal, Paramount, AMC, A+E, BBC, Lionsgate, Hallmark Media, E.W. Scripps, A24, Relativity, Hearst, and Crackle. Acting as one window into all streaming services and a user's personal media library, Plex serves up the most relevant content for all of its users.

The company is independently owned, backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins. For more, visit www.plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About unitQ

As the leading real-time customer feedback analytics platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Chime and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty. Please visit www.unitq.com for more information. Follow unitQ on Linkedin and Twitter . The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

For more information, reach out to David Kravets from unitQ at media@unitQ.com and/or plex@craftedpr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE unitQ