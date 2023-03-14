Happi Launches First Functional Cannabis-Infused Seltzers Made for Day and Night

Happi Glow and Happi Nightcap boast minor cannabinoids paired with functional mushrooms

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis-infused seltzer brand Happi is pioneering a new path in the cannabis beverage space with Happi Glow and Happi Nightcap. These groundbreaking functional beverages are perfect for day and night, respectively. Created with a unique blend of minor cannabinoids and non-psychedelic lion's mane and reishi mushrooms, these formulas are the first of their kind, with Happi filing a patent application covering the formulation for the products.

Happi Launches First Functional Cannabis-Infused Seltzer Made for Day and Night (PRNewswire)

Happi Glow is available in a citrusy, bright Blood Orange Ginger flavor. Each can has 5mg of THC, 5mg of CBD, 3mg of CBG, and 2mg of CBN. Perfect for daytime, Happi Glow boasts the benefit of lion's mane mushroom, which can help promote calm and focus to keep you clear-headed.

Happi Nightcap is available in Turkish Apple Tea, featuring notes of crisp apple and warm spices. Each can has 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBN. Ideal for evening, Happi Nightcap brings together soothing reishi mushrooms with a blend of minor cannabinoids to help you settle into a peaceful slumber so you wake up refreshed.

Each formula is vegan, gluten-free, and made with simple, all-natural ingredients. In addition to Glow and Nightcap, the brand also features two original flavors: Lemon Elderflower and Raspberry Honeysuckle.

Happi Glow 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 3mg CBG, 2mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Blood Orange Juice, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Organic Lion's Mane Mushroom Extract, Vitamin C, Potassium Sorbate

Happi Nightcap 30 calories, 5mg THC, 5mg CBN

Carbonated Water, Organic Apple Juice, Organic Orange Juice, Organic Honey, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract, Vitamin C, Organic Reishi Mushroom Extract, Potassium Sorbate

Happi was co-founded in Michigan in 2021 by CEO Joe Reynolds and President Lisa Hurwitz, a CPG and cannabis industry expert with a career-long focus on women's brands and products.

"Happi Glow and Nightcap are made for moments we all have: days that feel overwhelming or nights where you need a little help winding down," explains Lisa Hurwitz, Happi President and Co-Founder. "We're the first beverage to harness the soothing power of minor cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN, as well as functional lion's mane and reishi mushrooms, to help people find their Happi, day and night."

Happi Glow and Nightcap are now available at select retailers in Minnesota and online. To find your Happi, please visit www.happihourdrink.com

ABOUT HAPPI

Happi is an all-natural, cannabis-infused seltzer that changed the cannabis beverage game when it debuted in 2021. There's a Happi for any occasion with a variety of flavors made with organic fruit and a range of dosages from 2.5-10mg. Happi is currently available in select states and online.

