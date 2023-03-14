DEEP WATER POINT ANNOUNCES NEW NAME FOLLOWING PURCHASE OF WOLF DEN ASSOCIATES

MCLEAN, Va. and ANNAPOLIS, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Water Point, a federal management consulting and advisory firm announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Wolf Den Associates, and as a result, will now continue its business under the name Deep Water Point & Associates.

The new company name reflects the merger of two respected firms into a single entity dedicated to helping clients achieve their business growth objectives. The company is comprised mostly of senior government and industry experts with exceptional business development, capture, operations, and M&A experience. As a result of this new venture, Deep Water Point & Associates can now offer customers a robust suite of management consulting services addressing the needs of small through large federally focused businesses and select government agencies.

The merger brings together top-tier professionals from both companies, whose combined experience and expertise encapsulate an impressive track record of success in their respective fields. This foundation enables Deep Water Point & Associates to offer a range of services that span business development, technology, strategy, capture, proposal, and merger and acquisition support. Deep Water Point & Associates has expertise spanning federal civilian defense and intelligence and has quickly become one of the nations most recognized and respected management and consulting firms in the federal market. With over 450 personnel Deep Water Point was recently recognized as one of the best places to work both within the region and the United States.

