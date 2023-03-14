Briggs & Riley Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Leading American Travelware Brand continues rich legacy of innovation and exacting performance with launch of new products and celebratory offers

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic American travelware brand Briggs & Riley is celebrating 30 years of innovation, exacting performance, and true dedication to the Art of Travel, this year. At a time when the resurgence of travel has taken the world by storm, Briggs & Riley is proud to be an industry leader, offering the highest quality luggage and travel accessories with cutting-edge features to discerning travelers worldwide.

Since its inception, Briggs & Riley has delivered travel products at the forefront of innovation. The brand lives in the intersection of timeless style and thoughtful design, with pieces that feature patented innovations that set them apart in the industry and appeal to travelers of all ages. The brand's signature features such as the CX expansion-compression® system, which allows travelers to increase packing capacity by expanding the bag to fit more items and compress it back down to its original size for travel, their Outsider® handle, which provides optimal interior capacity and a ﬂat packing surface to minimize wrinkling, and their Interlocking handle system, which allows smaller bags to stack atop most Briggs & Riley Luggage for seamless transportation of two bags in one, have earned them multiple top rankings and accolades throughout the years. Briggs & Riley is also the only luggage company to offer an unconditional lifetime guarantee, which repairs products free of charge with no proof of purchase needed and no questions asked, proving their dedication to creating products that are built to last a lifetime.

"Innovation has always been the heart of our company," said CEO Richard Krulik. "We have continued to lead the way since our parent company, United States Luggage, introduced the world's first wheeled bag in 1971, and we remain dedicated to crafting innovative, performance-driven travel products. On this 30th milestone year of the founding of Briggs & Riley, we remain as committed as ever to our legacy of innovation, quality, and beautiful designs as we look to the future for the many exciting things to come."

In celebration of the brand's Pearl Anniversary, Briggs & Riley will continue to debut new luggage collections and limited-edition color releases of fan-favorite pieces. In April, a limited-edition Plum color will be introduced as part of the Briggs & Riley's Baseline collection, just in time for Mother's Day. In June, bags from the beloved ZDX collection will be available in Ocean, a refreshed blue color, ideal for Father's Day.

Briggs & Riley continues to innovate not only in the travelware product space but also in its strategic partnerships. This year, the brand became the first of its kind to partner with JetBlue Travel Products to launch the first retail offering on Paisly®, allowing customers to earn TrueBlue Points on luggage purchases made on the Paisly® site.

Community engagement and philanthropy have been core tenants of the brand since its foundation, and their commitment to these causes has never been stronger than in its 30th year. In February, Briggs & Riley continued its annual luggage trade-in program, "A Case for Giving," where owners of gently used luggage (regardless of brand) can donate their bags at participating retailers across the country and receive credit towards their next Briggs & Riley purchase. All bags are then donated to a local charity in each market to benefit those in need, helping the community and the environment by keeping bags out of landfills. On March 1, the brand launched its "30 Days of Giving" campaign to honor the 30th anniversary in partnership with Comfort Cases, a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth entering foster care. Throughout the month, for every purchase over $99 made on the Briggs & Riley website, the brand will donate a bag to Comfort Cases to help children in the foster care system.

Throughout the year, Briggs & Riley will continue to celebrate the anniversary with web-based consumer events, buzz-worthy industry events, and additional new product launches. These new pieces will join a legacy of iconic travelware products renowned by industry professionals, trusted by frequent flyers, and beloved by discerning travelers of all generations who come together to celebrate the art of travel with quality products built to last a lifetime.

About Briggs & Riley

Owned by United States Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is dedicated to delivering remarkable travelware with extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Through each collection launched, the trusted brand enables travelers to be in control of their journey with high functionality paired with the promise of an experience made to last for life. From inception, the brand and its parent company have shaped the travel industry by introducing innovations such as the first ever wheeled luggage, and over time have evolved through continuous innovation, exceptional performance, and timeless, considered design. The brand is the only luggage company to offer an unconditional lifetime guarantee, which repairs products free of charge with no proof of purchase needed and no questions asked. This is a reflection of the brand's purposeful focus on reducing the number of bags the end up in landfills.

Briggs & Riley is available at more than 500 fine specialty retailers, select e-tailers, select high-end department stores world-wide, and online at www.briggs-riley.com .

Briggs & Riley (PRNewswire)

Briggs & Riley Celebrates 30th Anniversary (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Riley