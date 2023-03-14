The Best Movie Server - Kaleidescape: The Ultimate Movie Platform Consumer Experience Video Now Available

Hear the Difference. See the Difference. Experience the Difference.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, the movie platform used by Hollywood's elite, today released a new consumer video titled, The Best Movie Server - Kaleidescape: The Ultimate Movie Platform (click here to view video).

A picture is worth a thousand words, and the video highlights what makes Kaleidescape the gold standard in the industry.

"In the spirit of storytelling, we are pleased to launch our new video that elegantly tells our story, with beautiful imagery and clear dialog that illustrates how Kaleidescape amplifies every subtle sound and rumble to draw consumers deeper into the story," explained Priscilla Morgan, chief operating officer, Kaleidescape. "This is a powerful tool to help excite consumers and educate them about Kaleidescape's award-winning platform."

With lossless audio and reference video delivering a cinematic experience it ensures consumers will never need to compromise on quality when watching their favorite movies, TV series, and concerts.

Kaleidescape: Advancing the Digital Landscape

Featured as one of Residential Systems 2023 companies to watch, Kaleidescape's award-winning product line of Strato C movie players and Terra movie servers meets a wide range of customer needs in the 4K UHD era while maintaining the unrivaled quality, faster download speeds, and seamless playback experience that defines Kaleidescape.

"Kaleidescape has built a content delivery solution for high-quality experiences used in the world's most discerning home theatres.," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO and chairman, Kaleidescape." The playback platform can deliver a vast portfolio of library content, from major motion picture studio movie releases to beloved concerts and music documentaries, to a dynamic array of popular TV series. There's simply no better way to enjoy movies."

By providing lossless audio and preserving video fidelity, Kaleidescape remains unchallenged as the highest-quality viewing experience at home. Kaleidescape movies are offered in 4K Ultra HD, many with high dynamic range and lossless spatial audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Kaleidescape: Then and Now

Kaleidescape founded in 2001, to elevate the movie-watching experience at home, has built a wealth of technical expertise delivering industry firsts now considered best practices used by the digital media and entertainment market today.

This includes an award-winning user interface and its iconic cover art on-screen display, a server-based system with access to personalized movie libraries in any room, and a product robust enough to digitally trigger the cues normally carried out by a projectionist.

The dimming of the lights, the automated screen masking, the roar of the sound, and the flickering of the motion picture—all replicating the magic of a movie theater experience, right in your own home. As a result, Kaleidescape has consistently remained on the cutting edge by innovating and iterating new ways to interact and enjoy entertainment.

Today, Kaleidescape remains as elegant and unmatched as it was nearly two decades ago. For more information, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

