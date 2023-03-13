Coherent Logix Launches 'HyperX: Midnight', World's Most Advanced Space Processor

High Performance, Low SwaP, Radiation Hardened System-on-a Chip for Space 2.0 Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Logix™, a world leader in high-performance, low power Systems-on-Chips (SoCs) and advanced development tools, today announced the launch of HyperX: Midnight, the company's fourth generation HyperX™ SoC for the Space 2.0 market.

Coherent Logix has been serving the Space 2.0 and Defense markets for 15 years. In these markets, high-performance computing (HPC) with low power draw and radiation hardening is the absolute key to success. With the release of HyperX: Midnight, Coherent Logix now leads the market with up to four times the computing throughput, half the power consumption and a 40 percent lower price point as compared to leading radiation-hardened FPGAs. This high-performance, low-SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) combination is a game-changer for Space 2.0 companies, enabling far greater capabilities to be packaged in smaller satellite buss sizes, dramatically lowering launch costs, and accelerating industry growth.

In keeping with Coherent Logix's mission of "Redefining Hardware as Software™," HyperX: Midnight also brings software-defined operations, C-programmability and simplified software debugging to the Space 2.0 community. Combined with Coherent Logix's HyperX Studio design suite, these features enable four times faster development cycles compared to the rigors of developing for FPGAs, and offer full on-orbit re-programmability, so improvements can continue long after launch.

"The next space race is here for both commercial and government operators. With our HyperX: Midnight SoCs, we are delivering decisive advantages in launch cost, time-to-market and spacecraft functionality to our customers, " said Coherent Logix CEO Walt Gall.

The HyperX family of SoCs includes processors for terrestrial markets as well, with the same computing, efficiency, and programmability features. HyperX SoCs support market solutions across several sectors, including consumer electronics, 5G mobile infrastructure, video/broadcast infrastructure, machine vision, sensor processing and AI.

"Satellite/terrestrial convergence is a key theme in the industry," Gall said. "With the addition of HyperX: Midnight, we enable development of software-defined solutions for security, communications, AI, and imaging that serve both Space 2.0 and terrestrial interests in one common effort. That is just one more example of how HyperX is Ready for Life at the Edge™."

