Catch a Glimpse of The 2023 Madison March Auction (Wine & Spirits)

HONG KONG and BEIJING, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate a good start to the new year, Madison Auction is delighted to present their first auction of the year at 11:30 am (HKT) Saturday, March 18th, in Hong Kong, the stunning 336 Lots of fine wine and spirits, with a total estimate of HK$12,000,000 - HK$20,000,000.

This sale offers an exceptional array of top-level wines and spirits that are rare in the market, including 62 lots of Bordeaux, 157 lots of Burgundy, 31 lots of Champagne, 13 lots of American cult wines, 17 lots of rare Italian wines, 9 lots of Japanese whiskies and 11 lots of Scottish whiskies. Among them, there are nearly 80 distinctive mixed lots for you to choose from.

This sale will be live-streamed on Madison Auction bidding platform (www.madison-auction.com/auctions) and the Madison Auction App (search 'Madison Auction' in your app store) at 11:30am (HKT) this Saturday. Take advantage of the last few days to place your online absentee bid via the bidding platform and app.

As the first Hong Kong based luxury lifestyle auction house, Madison Auction hosts auctions for the unique pool of high-net-worth clients from APAC and other regions. Madison Auction continues to accept consignments at 0% seller's commission throughout the year for upcoming sales.

Wine | Lot 1–312

Burgundy has been strong in the past years and continues to thrive. In this auction, you will find 2011 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Amoureuses in super rare magnums (Lot 256).

From Clos-Saint Denis, we have two bottles from Domaine Dujac; the wine is so rare nowadays for all vintages, not to mention a bottle from 1990(Lot 133 & 134).

The 2012 Golden Dragon Collection (Lot 155) from Liger-Belair offers wine lovers all must-try from the domaine, including the monopole La Romanee, Échézeaux, Vosne-Romanée 1er Cru, Aux Reignots, and both the Blanc and Rouge from Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru, Clos des Grandes Vignes. Do you know 2012 was the first year Domaine produced the blanc? This assortment is great for enjoying now and for collection.

If you are a burgundy lover, you must know Phillippe Pacalet, the previous winemaker for Domaine Prieuré Roch. In this sale you'll find 12 Lots from PP (Lot 209 - 220), including some Grand Crus. Besides, Over 20 Lots from Prieuré Roch (Lot 102, 124-127, 144, 189-208), including one assortment with all the wines the Domain can offer.

From Vosne-Romanée village, 10 Lots from the highly acclaimed Domaine Georges Mugneret-Gibourg (Lot 175-188), which offers wine lovers delicate and elegant wines from the female wine-making team.

For Burgundy Whites, there are over 20 Lots amazing bottles. Besides Leflaive, Coche-Dury, Lafon, and Pierre-Yves Colin-Morey, the rising stars Domaine Bernard-Bonin (Lot 245) and Bernard Boisson-Vadot (Lot 248), which Jancis Robinson commented on being one of the best from Meursault and very difficult to find.

From Bordeaux, the First Growth from classic vintages, with banded original wood case (Lot 156-165, 167-171).

As for other parts of France, Domaine des Miroirs from Jura (Lot 146 & 249) received much attention from our previous auctions, so Madison Auction found more bottles to put into this auction, including three single vineyard wines.

The Domaine Yves et Mathilde Gangloff from Rhone valley is also a fantastic wine with many followers. There are both the La Barbarine and La Sereine Noire in this auction (263-266).

Outside of France, from Napa, we have magnum Schrader'Old Sparky'(Lot 148). The new cult, Scarecrow, the wine made from 80-year-old vines (Lot 232). A few lots from the famous Sine Qua Non ( Lot 147 & 271), as well as the winery's new projects-- Finger Crossed (Lot 270), the first wine made and released by Manfred Krankl's son, and Chimère (Lot 65 & 233), the joint wine project made by Manfred and Clos Saint Jean in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Last but not least, the top TBA from Egon Müller (Lot 273 & 274) and its other more affordable lovely sweet wines (lot 35).

Spirits | Lot 313–336

There is a small parcel of whisky for spirits collectors in this sale. You will see different collections of Macallan from Lot 314-319, including bottles distilled in the 70s and 90s.

Recommendation

1990 Domaine Dujac Clos Saint-Denis Grand Cru

Lot 133 & 134 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.8/1.5 cm below capsule

Est. HK$ 40,000 - HK$ 70,000

From Clos-Saint Denis, we have two bottles from one of the best producers, Domaine Dujac; the wine is so rare nowadays for all vintages, not to mention a bottle from 1990.

2011 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Amoureuses

Lot 256 | 2 Magnums, OWC, Overall: Great | Ullage: 1.5cm below capsule or better | RP 96

Est. HK$ 80,000 - HK$ 140,000

With an annual production of only a few hundred bottles, Roumier's Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru, Les Amoureuses, has always been one of the best in the Crus and has been in Wine Searcher "The World's Most Expensive Top 10 Wines " for years. This time, we present two rarer magnums, which are definitely a collector's choice!

2015 Schrader Cellars Beckstoffer To Kalon Vineyard 'Old Sparky' Cabernet Sauvignon

Lot 148 | 1 Magnum, OWC, Overall: Perfect | RP 97

Est. HK$ 7,000 - HK$ 12,000

Schrader 'Old Sparky', which is highly regarded by Napa cult wine lovers, has garnered many perfect scores from Parker, and this time it will be back at our March Live Auction with a rare magnum format!

2008 Salon Cuvée S Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne

Lot 261 | 3 Magnums, OWC | Overall: Great, Ullage: Perfect | Only 8,000 Magnums are produced | RP 100

Est. |HK$ 80,000 - HK$ 140,000

A classic great vintage, 2008, for Champagne is hard to find, not to mention it is the Salon Cuvée S Le Mesnil Blanc de Blancs with a perfect score from Parker! This vintage is only available in magnum with more aging and appreciation potential, and only 8,000 bottles were produced. Now you have the opportunity to own three bottles solely, this lot is definitely worth your investment!

2011 Egon Müller Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese

Lot 273 & 274 | 1 Bottle, Single gift box, Overall: Great | Ullage: Perfect

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 80,000

The most coveted dessert wine globally - Egon Müller Riesling TBA, is known for its extremely scarce production. Now you have the privilege of joining a treasure hunt for one in near-perfect condition with an attractive floor price, making it a rare self-consumption/collecting choice!

1988 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru

Lot 307 & 308 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Great |Ullage: 2.4cm below capsule or better | Other: 6,438 bottles produced | BH 97

Est. |HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

1990 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru

Lot 311 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Great | Ullage: 3cm below capsule | Other: 7,446 bottles produced | BH 99

Est. HK$ 140,000 - HK$ 240,000

1994 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru

Lot 312 | 1 Bottle, Overall: Great | Ullage: 3cm below capsule | Other: 4,210 bottles produced

Est. HK$ 100,000 - HK$ 180,000

One bottle of Romanée-Conti Grand Cru per lot, including the legendary vintage 1990, so get your bids in!

1986 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 156 | 12 Bottles, OWC | Overall: Great, Ullage: Base necks | RP 100

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 95,000

1982 Château Margaux Margaux 1er Cru Classé

Lot 158 | 12 Bottles, OWC | Overall: Perfect | RP 98

Est. HK$ 55,000 - HK$ 90,000

1982 Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan Grand Cru Classé

Lot 162 | 12 Bottles, OWC | Overall: Great, Ullage: 1.5cm below capsule or better | RP 96

Est. HK$ 50,000 - HK$ 85,000

We have the Bordeaux First Growth from classic vintages in impeccable condition and packaging in the banded original wood case, ideal for drinking or collecting.

