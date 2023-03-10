XCMG to Exhibit Largest Excavator Line-up to Date at CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023.

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Excavator, a subsidiary of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group ("XCMG", SHE:000425), the world's third largest construction machinery manufacturer, will exhibit its most expansive line up of excavator products to date at CONEXPO-CON AGG in Las Vegas.

The trade show, one of the world's top three construction equipment exhibitions, will be held at the Las Vegas International Convention Center from March 14 to 18, 2023. XCMG is taking part in the tri-annual show for the tenth time, and its products will be on show in its largest booth yet.

At the event, the company will display its full range of excavators, a series comprised of more than 10 models ranging from 4000 lb to 100,000 lb(1.8-49 metric tons), including the XE35U, XE155UCR, XE360U, and other top-selling models in North America. The U-series mini excavators have been favored by local customers for their operational flexibility, as well as ease of operation and maintenance. All the mini-excavators are equipped with eco-friendly engines that meet North American Tier 4F emission standards.

Besides to being powerful and stable, the excavators have short or zero tail swing, giving them maneuverability, which has made the excavators the equipment of choice among customers who need to operate in urban areas and tight spaces.

Dong Yuzhong, Vice President of Research Institute of XCMG Excavator, said, "With our deep commitment to the North American market, from the installation of oil pipelines in and around Orlando, to the logging and transportation of timber from Canadian forests, XCMG Excavator has created a high-end, regionally tailored product line based on a number of technological and innovative advantages, including high operating efficiency, stable lifting, and precise pressure and flow adjustment of multiple attachments."

XCMG is also set to schedule a series of events during the expo including a demo of excavator dynamic performance, simulator operation and model displays, allowing on-site visitors to get a close-up look at the excavators and experience their superior capabilities and operational precision.

XCMG has been actively expanding its product line in the North American market in recent years. The market has been proven to be a very attractive one due to the strong demand and huge potential, yet also one with both major challenges and opportunities for brands like XCMG.

In response to the changing construction market conditions and customer expectations, the company has continued to innovate and make strides in key technologies, with the launch of the North American-specific U series excavators demonstrating its commitment to becoming a leader in the high-end excavator market. In recent years, XCMG Excavator has gone from strength to strength, winning the trust of its global customers through its tailored products and customer-oriented services, and moving forward, it expects to carry on working on ambitious construction projects around the globe.

XCMG will be appearing at booth No. F9413 at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada.

