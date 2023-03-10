NSF-ISR Awards Vision Composite Products ISO 9001 Certification

DECATUR, Ala., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Composite Products, the first company to introduce Carbon Fiber Forged wheels® to the marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001 quality management systems certification. The certification was awarded by NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), an NSF company.

Vision Composite Products offers composite wheels for UTV/side-by-side, performance vehicle, and electric/OEM applications, with limited fitments available now. (PRNewswire)

Vision Composite Products is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001 quality management systems certification.

Vision Composite Products is built on the strength of more than four decades of wheel manufacturing experience from Vision Wheel, one of the industry's strongest brands. The Decatur, Alabama based company was established in 2017 after more than five years of research and development. Vision Composite Products offers composite wheels for UTV/side-by-side, performance vehicle, and electric/OEM applications, with limited fitments available now.

The experience of Vision Wheel has enabled Vision Composite Products to invent a proprietary solution for creating structural carbon fiber products that is also highly scalable. While the company's roots are in wheels, Vision Composite Products' technological advancements are also geared towards equipping many diverse industries with the next generation of durable, lightweight products. If you have a design engineering need to reduce weight on your application without sacrificing strength and durability, consider replacing your metallic components with carbon fiber forged from Vision Composite Products. We have a full-service design and manufacturing support team to deliver the products you need!

The ISO 9001 quality management standard is designed to ensure that customers receive consistent, high-quality goods and services. ISO 9001 certification is based on principles like a strong customer focus, motivation of top management, and continuous improvement, and ensures performance standards through risk-based thinking and regular process checks. Since 1944, NSF-ISR has been a proven and reliable presence in the QMS space, with nearly 3,000 global employees devoted to protecting and improving global human health. NSF standards certify a diverse set of industries ranging from food safety to automotive aftermarket parts, and an ISO 9001 certification from NSF-ISR guarantees a reliable standard of quality for consumers from organizations like Vision Composite Products that have achieved it.

For more information on Vision Composite Products and to sign up for notifications on when new products will be available, visit www.visioncompositeproducts.com. To contact Vision Composite Products for currently available aftermarket carbon fiber wheels or project requests, email info@visioncompositeproducts.com.

About Vision Composite Products

Vision Composite Products, LLC (VCP) was founded in April 2017 to develop and deliver some of the most advanced structural carbon fiber composite products in the world. The research and development journey started in 2012, and VCP was the first company to introduce Carbon Fiber Forged wheels® to the market in 2022. VCP is a certified ISO 9001:2015 USA manufacturing facility that can provide solutions for any industry including automotive, industrial, or recreational.

Vision Composite Product logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vision Composite Products