CALLING UP-AND-COMING ARTISTS, ROYAL CARIBBEAN LAUNCHES ART PROGRAM TO DEBUT ON ICON OF THE SEAS

First Up in the "Artist Discovery Program" Will be a Spotlight on Local Caribbean Artists

MIAMI, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for iconic artistry to bring the Caribbean spirit to life on the iconic canvas that is the world's best family vacation, Icon of the Seas. In the new "Artist Discovery Program," up-and-coming artists from destinations the cruise line visits can vie to put their work on display for millions of vacationers who will set sail for years to come. The program's purpose is to infuse every region's spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board ships, in order to highlight and celebrate the very destinations and their people at the heart of Royal Caribbean's memorable vacations. Beginning in the Caribbean, local artists can send their submissions starting today and through April 4 here.

Royal Caribbean International’s new Artist Discovery Program offers up-and-coming artists a chance to display their work to millions of vacationers. Beginning with the Caribbean destinations the cruise line visits and on the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, local artists can vie to spotlight their cultures and people by applying online through April 4, 2023. Winners will create nine large-scale murals in three highly visible locations on board. (PRNewswire)

"The Artist Discovery Program is a project close to our hearts at Royal Caribbean International because the destinations we visit are family. And it's only fitting that we begin our search for up-and-coming artists who are in the Caribbean; it's where we got our start more than 50 years ago," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Vacationers want to immerse themselves in the places they visit. This is a way to spotlight the beauty of the local cultures and people in the places they see and enjoy every day on their cruise, beginning with large-scale canvases on a first-of-its-kind adventure – Icon of the Seas."

The first group of budding artists, making up the Artist Discovery Program: Caribbean Edition, will be commissioned to paint nine large-scale murals in three highly visible locations: the Royal Promenade neighborhood, the heartbeat of the new ship; among the first sights guests see at Icon's main entrance; and within the Suite Neighborhood. Each piece will invoke the vibrancy of the Caribbean, joining the collection on board that will include an array of pieces created by Caribbean artists or inspired by the region.

Every artist will receive a grant from the cruise line, ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000, to see their vision through. Later this year, as artists in residence, the winners will work closely with the Newbuilding team behind Royal Caribbean's renowned ships to bring their concepts to life in Turku, Finland, where Icon is under construction.

To vie for a spot in the first edition of Artist Discovery Program, artists must submit the following:

Five samples of conceptual work: The work must be original and may not currently be published or on display.

A brief artist statement that helps explain their work, inspiration and other details regarding the pieces submitted.

A copy of their resume.

Icon is the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, the brand-new getaway delivers every kind of family and vacationers their version of the ultimate family adventure. In store is an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island neighborhood and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, adventurers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways to stay and play their way.

The first Icon Class ship will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts. More details about Icon are available at www.RoyalCaribbean.com/Icon.

Future editions of the Artist Discovery Program will be announced at a future date. Additional information on the program can be found here.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International launches the new “Artist Discovery Program,” beginning with a Caribbean edition that will debut on Icon of the Seas in January 2024. Up-and-coming artists in the destinations the cruise line visits can vie to spotlight their region’s culture and people with the opportunity to put their work on display for millions of vacationers on board Royal Caribbean ships. (PRNewswire)

