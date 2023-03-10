AGNC Investment Corp. Declares First Quarter Dividends on Preferred Stock

BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) ("AGNC" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends for the first quarter 2023 on its 7.00% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series C Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCN), 6.875% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCM), 6.50% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series E Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCO), 6.125% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCP), and 7.750% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") underlying its outstanding depositary shares (Nasdaq: AGNCL).

Series



Ticker



Per Annum

Dividend Rate



Dividend Per

Depositary Share(1)



Payment Date



Record Date C



AGNCN



9.94071%(2)





$0.62129



April 17, 2023



April 1, 2023

































D



AGNCM



6.875%(3)



$0.4296875



April 17, 2023



April 1, 2023

































E



AGNCO



6.50%(4)



$0.40625



April 17, 2023



April 1, 2023































F



AGNCP



6.125%(5)



$0.3828125



April 17, 2023



April 1, 2023































G



AGNCL



7.750%(6)



$0.48438



April 17, 2023



April 1, 2023





(1) Each depositary share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock, Series F Preferred Stock and Series G Preferred Stock, as applicable.





(2) The Series C Preferred Stock will accrue dividends at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.111% per annum. Three-Month LIBOR for the dividend period from January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023 is 4.82971% per annum. As a result, the dividend rate for the dividend period ending April 14, 2023 is 9.94071% per annum.





(3) The Series D Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.875% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.332% per annum.



(4) The Series E Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2024 at a fixed rate of 6.50% per annum and, from and including October 15, 2024, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.993% per annum.



(5) The Series F Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) April 15, 2025 at a fixed rate of 6.125% per annum and, from and including April 15, 2025, at a floating rate equal to Three-Month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.697% per annum.



(6) The Series G Preferred Stock will accrue dividends from and including the original issue date to (but excluding) October 15, 2027 at a fixed rate of 7.75% per annum. From and including October 15, 2027, the dividend rate will reset during each reset period at a fixed rate equal to the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 4.39% per annum.





For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

ABOUT AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency. For further information, please refer to www.AGNC.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations - (301) 968-9300

View original content:

SOURCE AGNC Investment Corp.